Goldcliff Highlights High Grade Silver at Nevada Rand Target





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that in preparing a field program at the newly optioned Nevada Rand silver/gold property in Mineral County, Nevada, Goldcliff management and consultants have undertaken a search for, and review of, historic reports and property descriptions. To date, this information has demonstrated the consistent occurrence of high-grade silver and gold values. A recently acquired sampling map (May 18, 1920) of the 200 ft sub level in the Nevada Rand workings indicates a short drift along mineralization and a sample across the face (3ft 4in or one metre) grading 76.82 ounces per ton silver, along with 1.99 ounces per ton gold.



A report dated May 16, 1925 by S.E. Montgomery, Mining Engineer, summarizes the grades of six shipments of Direct Shipping material with silver grades ranging from 69.60 to 503 ounces per ton silver. Associated gold grades ranged from 2.18 to 14.63 ounces per ton. Additional reports by the same author and others state that the high silver to gold ratio and style of mineralization have resemblance to some of the well-known silver/gold districts in Nevada. Several of these reports identify the silver minerals as argentite, polybasite, pyrargyrite (ruby silver) and cerargyrite. Cerargyrite is a silver oxide associated with secondary enrichment.

The information contained in these old reports and maps was prepared before the introduction of National Instrument 43-101 disclosure requirements, has not been verified by a Goldcliff Qualified Person, and should not be relied upon. Goldcliff is not treating these historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The reported location and grade of mineralization will however, assist in the planning of initial sampling and drilling of this silver/gold target.

Goldcliff expects to begin field work in early August. The goal of this phase of exploration is to refine drill targets to initiate the drill permit process. The Nevada Rand target is located on BLM administered land.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

