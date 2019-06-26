Quantcast

Gold Standard Announces Meeting Results

By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 07:37:00 PM EDT


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.

Director



 Votes For Percentage For
Jonathan T. Awde



 142,501,960 99.37%
D. Bruce McLeod



 142,559,636 99.42%
Robert J. McLeod



 141,697,763 98.81%
Jamie D. Strauss



 141,838,136 98.91%
William E. Threlkeld



 141,817,905 98.90%
Zara Boldt



 142,538,503 99.40%
Ron Clayton



 142,534,865 99.40%
Alex Morrison



 142,431,208 99.33%
     

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.

Description of Matter



   Votes For Percentage For
To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.



   142,804,546 99.59%

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jonathan Awde"

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan Awde

President

Tel:      604-669-5702

Email: info@goldstandardv.com

Website: www.goldstandardv.com

 

Source: Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

