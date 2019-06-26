Gold Standard Announces Meeting Results





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) ("Gold Standard" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.



At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.

Director



Votes For Percentage For Jonathan T. Awde



142,501,960 99.37% D. Bruce McLeod



142,559,636 99.42% Robert J. McLeod



141,697,763 98.81% Jamie D. Strauss



141,838,136 98.91% William E. Threlkeld



141,817,905 98.90% Zara Boldt



142,538,503 99.40% Ron Clayton



142,534,865 99.40% Alex Morrison



142,431,208 99.33%

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.

Description of Matter



Votes For Percentage For To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.



142,804,546 99.59%

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jonathan Awde"

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan Awde

President

Tel: 604-669-5702

Email: info@goldstandardv.com

Website: www.goldstandardv.com





Source: Gold Standard Ventures Corp.