Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection





Tackles one of the top customer irritants



Data overage fees now eliminated on all new Rogers, Fido, and chatr phone plans

﻿TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fido announced that it is eliminating data overage fees so customers can go all out, without going over, with the launch of Data Overage Protection, a feature that will be included in new Fido Data, Talk and Text plans starting today.



Data Overage Protection lets customers manage their data use and spend automatically by pausing data once they reach their limit. Customers will receive an SMS notification when they reach 90% of their limit and another at 100% when their data is paused. If customers want more data to keep streaming, searching and sharing, they can buy 1GB for $15 right from their smartphone.

"We know that data overage fees are a major concern for some customers, and that many hold back from using the full data included in their plans," said Nancy Audette, Vice President, Fido. "With Data Overage Protection, our customers can get the most out of their wireless plans and enjoy their services worry-free with no surprise charges."

The new plans build on features Fido has introduced including 5 Extra Hours of Data, giving customers access to one free hour of data, five times a month, and Fido XTRA, offering Fido postpaid mobile and internet customers new perks every Thursday.

Data Overage Protection on Fido is the latest initiative Rogers Communications has introduced to offer more choice and value across its three wireless brands. In June, Rogers was the first national carrier to introduce unlimited data plans with no overage charges to Canadians on its Rogers brand. In December, the company eliminated zone restrictions on its chatr brand with nationwide plans and no overage fees. These initiatives are part of the company's multi-year program to invest and improve the customer experience across all of its brands.

About Fido

Fido connects Canadians to the things and people they love through its amazingly fast coast-to-coast LTE network, Fido RoamTM, Fido XTRA, and 5 Extra Hours of Data per month. Known for its dedicated customer service, Fido keeps things simple through affordable pricing packages and easy to install products. Check us out at fido.ca, facebook.com/fidomobile, and instagram.com/fidomobile.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338, 647-747-5118

Source: Rogers Communications, Inc.