GOGL – Repurchase of shares

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 10:42:00 AM EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on August 19, 2019 purchased 25,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 49.31 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 770,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 19, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited

