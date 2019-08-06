Quantcast

GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 06:48:00 AM EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2018 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

August 06, 2019

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited

