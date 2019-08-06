GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2018 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.
August 06, 2019
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited