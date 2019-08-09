Quantcast

GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 07:15:00 AM EDT


In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's second quarter 2019 results in the morning (CEST) Thursday August 15, 2019, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CEST (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday August 15, 2019. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #:            +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway Toll Free #:                               800 518 74

US Toll #:                                               +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 8680626.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)

Replay Access Number:                       8680626

International Dial In/UK Local #:           +44 (0) 3333 009785

Norway Toll Free #:                              +47 21 03 42 35

USA Toll #:                                            +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

August 09, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GOGL, GOGL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8039.16
176.33  ▲  2.24%
DJIA 26378.19
371.12  ▲  1.43%
S&P 500 2938.09
54.11  ▲  1.88%
Data as of Aug 8, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar