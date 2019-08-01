Quantcast

See headlines for GMN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    GobiMin Inc. Announces Continuation of Normal Course Issuer Bid

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:17:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the "Company" or "GobiMin") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid in connection with the Company's renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid").

    Under the Bid in 2019, a total of up to 2,491,074 common shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSXV, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and any such purchases will be at market prices. The Bid will commence on or after August 8, 2019 and will end on August 7, 2020 or on such earlier date as GobiMin may complete its purchases pursuant to the Bid or as it may otherwise determine.

    GobiMin is continuing to engage in the Bid because it believes that the market price of its common shares does not properly reflect its underlying value. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be conducted through Desjardins Securities Inc. Under the Bid in 2018, GobiMin has purchased 184,000 common shares at an average price of CAD0.33 for cancellation.

    For further information, please contact:

    Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer
    Tel: (852) 3586-6500
    Email: felipe@gobimin.com

    "Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

    To receive GobiMin press releases by email, send a message to info@gobimin.com and

     specify "GobiMin press releases" on the subject line

    To unsubscribe GobiMin press releases, please send a message to unsubscribe@gobimin.com 

     

    Source: GobiMin Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GMN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8303.21
    127.79  ▲  1.56%
    DJIA 27126.96
    262.69  ▲  0.98%
    S&P 500 3010.38
    30.00  ▲  1.01%
    Data as of Aug 1, 2019 | 11:30AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar