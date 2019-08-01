GobiMin Inc. Announces Continuation of Normal Course Issuer Bid





TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:GMN) GobiMin Inc. (the "Company" or "GobiMin") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid in connection with the Company's renewal of its normal course issuer bid (the "Bid").



Under the Bid in 2019, a total of up to 2,491,074 common shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSXV, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and any such purchases will be at market prices. The Bid will commence on or after August 8, 2019 and will end on August 7, 2020 or on such earlier date as GobiMin may complete its purchases pursuant to the Bid or as it may otherwise determine.

GobiMin is continuing to engage in the Bid because it believes that the market price of its common shares does not properly reflect its underlying value. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be conducted through Desjardins Securities Inc. Under the Bid in 2018, GobiMin has purchased 184,000 common shares at an average price of CAD0.33 for cancellation.

