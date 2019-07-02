Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Hires Danny G. Bishop as CEO





Brookfield, CT, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ( OTC Pink:GOGR) ( " Go Green") an innovative company with disruptive technology for the water and fuel industries , is pleased to announce that Danny G. Bishop has been appointed as CEO and a director of Go Green. Mr. Bishop brings over 30 years of administrative and sales leadership to Go Green. He lead, since inception, Go Green's National Sales team with an emphasis on establishing distributors for commercial applications of the Sonical Water and Sonical Diesel Fuel products. He also joins Massimo DeCarli and John Eric D'Alessandro on the board of directors.

"I am very excited to be leading Go Green as CEO. We have engaged personnel to assist in preparation of financials to be submitted with the OTC Markets in order to obtain current status. In addition, we continue to work with Dr. Pandolfo, who has now developed the "Third Generation" Sonical Technology This new generation of product far exceeds the water and fuel solutions potential cost savings that is expected from consumers" said Mr Bishop CEO of Go Green. "We are currently being approached by distribution channels in the commercial water treatment space and are reviewing proposals from various EPA recognized laboratories to confirm already proven results from European testing labs for fuel savings and emission reduction for the Sonical Diesel Fuel product. This test program is expected to begin in August 2019. Field Studies and regulatory approvals are also planned to commence shortly in the maritime and railway industries. It's taken us a long time to get here but we are ready for sustainable and substantive growth".

" We are delighted to have Danny Bishop lead us as CEO in the next chapter of Go Green's future " said director Massimo DeCarli, " He has a deep understanding and belief of the technology, as well as the ability to understand the needs of the marketplace for the Sonical line of products."

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink:GOGR) is an innovative publicly-traded U.S. company that provides proprietary disruptive technology for the water and fuel use industries. Solutions are provided worldwide utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ process for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion applications which include, automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed- Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Go Green to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Go Green undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information: Danny Bishop, CEO 203-733-0488 dan@gogreentechcorp.orghttp://gogreentechcorp.com/

Source: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.