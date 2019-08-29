GNC Live Well Foundation and Operation Homefront Provide School Supplies to Military Families





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings Inc., a leading global health and wellness brand, today announced its GNC Live Well Foundation partnered with Operation Homefront to support military families for the upcoming school year. Together, the two organizations collected and filled more than 300 backpacks with new school supplies for military students as a part of Operation Homefront's annual Back-to-School Brigade® program.



"The GNC Live Well Foundation is committed to supporting our communities, including through education," said John Learish, SVP of Marketing at GNC and GNC Live Well Foundation Board Member. "Our GNC associates are thrilled to support Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade program and to give back to military families, helping equip these students for success in the upcoming school year."

This year, more than 600 GNC associates from the global headquarters location collected supplies for Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade®. Since 2008, Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade® has provided more than 350,000 backpacks to military families nationwide. During this year's campaign, Operation Homefront will surpass 375,000 backpacks donated, saving military families more than $40 million in back to school expenses.

"Operation Homefront is proud to partner with the GNC Live Well Foundation to serve America's military families," said Pete Stinson, Senior Regional Director at Operation Homefront. "Often, back-to-school supplies can be a financial burden on the parents ahead of the school year and we appreciate the GNC associates' for dedicating their time and effort to collect backpacks and school supplies for these families."

To learn more about the GNC Live Well Foundation please visit https://gnclivewellfoundation.org/. To learn more about the Operation Homefront please visit https://www.operationhomefront.org.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

About GNC Live Well Foundation:

The GNC Live Well Foundation is committed to a world where everyone can pursue a healthier life. Through our charitable efforts we are committed to improving the health of others through education, research and nutrition.

About Operation Homefront:

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive - not simply struggle to get by - in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

