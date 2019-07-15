Quantcast

Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


AUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Globus Medical invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141 United States Participants

1-720-545-0060 International Participants

There is no passcode for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, a webcast may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

The call will be archived until Thursday, August 8, 2019. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 646-9561.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA.  The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

