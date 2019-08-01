Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Worldwide sales were $194.5 million, an increase of 12.2% as reported

Second quarter net income was $38.2 million

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.41, a decrease of 6.7%

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 32.0% of sales

"Our strong second quarter results demonstrate solid momentum across all parts of our business," said Dave Demski, President and CEO. "Enabling Technologies contributed $12.0 million, down from last year's $13.7 million, but up 67% over the first quarter; our International Spine business grew at 19.2%, on a constant currency basis; and our US Spine business continued to accelerate, growing at 11.7%."

Worldwide sales for the second quarter were $194.5 million, an increase of 12.2% over the second quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 12.7% on a constant currency basis. Second quarter sales in the U.S., including robotics, increased by 10.0% as quarterly seasonality and longer sales cycles dampened robotic sales compared to the second quarter of 2018. International sales increased by 23.3% over the second quarter of 2018 on an as-reported basis and 26.7% on a constant currency basis.

During the second quarter, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of StelKast, Inc., a privately held company that designs, manufactures and distributes orthopedic implants for knee and hip replacement. "The StelKast acquisition should serve as a platform to expand our products and services into the Total Joint Arthroplasty market," said David Paul, Executive Chairman. "Globus Medical's proven product development engine and history of innovation, when combined with our computer assisted technologies in Imaging, Navigation and Robotics, have the potential to improve clinical care for joint arthroplasty patients and create value for shareholders."

Second quarter GAAP net income was $38.2 million, a decrease of 15.1% over the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.38, as compared to $0.44 for the second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.41, compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 6.7%.

The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $22.6 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $7.9 million in the second quarter, and ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $610.1 million. The Company remains debt free.

2019 Annual Guidance

The Company today increased guidance for full year 2019 sales from $770 million to $775 million to account for the StelKast acquisition and reiterated guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.72.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provisions for litigation, and acquisition related costs/licensing, and net gain from the sale of assets, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business acquisition related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Net gain from sale of assets represents the gain on sale of assets and the offsetting impact of costs incurred through the sale.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, net gain from the sale of assets and the tax effects of such adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency sales growth is calculated by translating current year sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable. Additionally, we have recast prior periods for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as "believe," "may," "might," "could," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the international operations acquired from Alphatec, both in general and on our anticipated timeline, our ability to transition Alphatec's international customers to Globus products, our ability to realize the expected benefits to our results from the Alphatec acquisition, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements," and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 194,539 $ 173,384 $ 377,486 $ 347,795 Cost of goods sold 43,990 37,637 85,828 75,607 Gross profit 150,549 135,747 291,658 272,188 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,746 13,523 30,069 26,210 Selling, general and administrative 88,379 77,125 174,163 152,819 Amortization of intangibles 3,449 2,178 6,792 4,365 Acquisition related costs 106 782 685 1,021 Total operating expenses 107,680 93,608 211,709 184,415 Operating income 42,869 42,139 79,949 87,773 Other income, net Interest income/(expense), net 4,417 2,971 8,576 5,262 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (210 ) 344 (22 ) 339 Other income/(expense) 17 4,850 241 5,008 Total other income/(expense), net 4,224 8,165 8,795 10,609 Income before income taxes 47,093 50,304 88,744 98,382 Income tax provision 8,930 5,327 17,370 13,866 Net income $ 38,163 $ 44,977 $ 71,374 $ 84,516 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.46 $ 0.72 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.44 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,023 97,830 98,875 97,337 Dilutive stock options 2,559 3,680 2,600 3,668 Diluted 101,582 101,510 101,475 101,005 Anti-dilutive stock options excluded from weighted average calculation 5,021 1,809 4,854 1,863







GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except par value) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 117,790 $ 139,747 Short-term marketable securities 122,637 199,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,410 and $4,226, respectively 144,681 137,067 Inventories 173,040 131,254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,512 15,387 Income taxes receivable 12,273 7,289 Total current assets 583,933 630,681 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $231,003 and $216,809, respectively 194,133 171,873 Long-term marketable securities 369,665 263,117 Intangible assets, net 85,465 87,323 Goodwill 129,901 123,734 Other assets 15,671 10,364 Deferred income taxes 11,978 13,578 Total assets $ 1,390,746 $ 1,300,670 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,745 $ 25,895 Accrued expenses 50,607 59,878 Income taxes payable 431 917 Business acquisition liabilities 6,016 6,830 Deferred revenue 3,385 2,598 Total current liabilities 84,184 96,118 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 3,288 3,288 Deferred income taxes 8,097 8,114 Other liabilities 7,651 7,634 Total liabilities 103,220 115,154 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 76,647 and 76,143 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 77 76 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430 and 22,430 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 325,061 299,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,728 ) (7,172 ) Retained earnings 964,094 892,721 Total equity 1,287,526 1,185,516 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,390,746 $ 1,300,670







GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 71,374 $ 84,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,113 19,233 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities (736 ) 1,477 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories 2,468 5,406 Stock-based compensation expense 12,749 11,533 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,229 312 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 579 416 Change in deferred income taxes 1,424 1,429 (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 295 (3,947 ) (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (6,532 ) (2,257 ) Inventories (28,094 ) (11,120 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,933 ) (3,303 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable (901 ) (5,751 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,744 ) (2,104 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (5,491 ) (10,276 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,800 85,564 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (210,606 ) (309,223 ) Maturities of marketable securities 161,568 158,102 Sales of marketable securities 25,490 63,741 Purchases of property and equipment (42,895 ) (27,167 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — 3,000 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (24,135 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (90,578 ) (111,547 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (5,633 ) (5,950 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,268 33,131 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,635 27,181 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 186 (71 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,957 ) 1,127 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 139,747 118,817 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 117,790 $ 119,944 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid 4 — Income taxes paid $ 23,975 $ 22,667







Supplemental Financial Information

Sales by Geographic Area:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 United States $ 159,989 $ 145,381 $ 307,527 $ 290,997 International 34,550 28,003 69,959 56,798 Total Sales $ 194,539 $ 173,384 $ 377,486 $ 347,795





Sales by Revenue Stream:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Musculoskeletal Solutions products $ 182,538 $ 159,644 $ 358,296 $ 321,333 Enabling Technologies products 12,001 13,740 19,190 26,462 Total Sales $ 194,539 $ 173,384 $ 377,486 $ 347,795





Liquidity and Capital Resources:

June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 117,790 $ 139,747 Short-term marketable securities 122,637 199,937 Long-term marketable securities 369,665 263,117 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 610,092 $ 602,801

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 38,163 $ 44,977 $ 71,374 $ 84,516 Interest income, net (4,417 ) (2,971 ) (8,576 ) (5,262 ) Provision for income taxes 8,930 5,327 17,370 13,866 Depreciation and amortization 12,858 9,757 25,113 19,233 EBITDA 55,534 57,090 105,281 112,353 Stock-based compensation expense 6,297 5,480 12,749 11,533 Acquisition related costs/licensing 335 1,285 971 1,677 Net gain from sale of assets — (4,357 ) — (4,357 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,166 $ 59,498 $ 119,001 $ 121,206 Net income as a percentage of sales 19.6 % 25.9 % 18.9 % 24.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales 32.0 % 34.3 % 31.5 % 34.8 %







Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 38,163 $ 44,977 $ 71,374 $ 84,516 Amortization of intangibles 3,449 2,178 6,792 4,365 Acquisition related costs/licensing 335 1,285 971 1,677 Net gain from sale of assets — (4,357 ) — (4,357 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (717 ) 95 (1,524 ) (238 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 41,230 $ 44,178 $ 77,613 $ 85,963





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.38 $ 0.44 $ 0.70 $ 0.84 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.02 0.07 0.04 Acquisition related costs/licensing — 0.01 0.01 0.02 Net gain from sale of assets — (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) — Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 0.76 $ 0.85





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,597 $ 33,269 $ 61,800 $ 85,564 Purchases of property and equipment (14,740 ) (14,793 ) (42,895 ) (27,167 ) Free cash flow $ 7,857 $ 18,476 $ 18,905 $ 58,397





Non-GAAP Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Sales Current Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales Growth United States $ 159,989 $ 145,381 10.0 % $ — 10.0 % International 34,550 28,003 23.3 % (945 ) 26.7 % Total Sales $ 194,539 $ 173,384 12.2 % $ (945 ) 12.7 %





Six Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Sales Current Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 Growth Period Sales Growth United States $ 307,527 $ 290,997 5.7 % $ — 5.7 % International 69,959 56,798 23.2 % (2,371 ) 27.3 % Total Sales $ 377,486 $ 347,795 8.5 % $ (2,371 ) 9.2 %







