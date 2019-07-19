Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Final Closing of $1.24 Million "Flow-Through" Private Placement

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.(GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & SchwarzStock Exchanges) is pleased to announce that it has held a final closing of its previously-announced private placement at which it issued 711,109 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to subscribers in Quebec and 50,000 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.40 per share to one subscriber outside Quebec, for gross proceeds to Globex of $340,000. Globex intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on certain of its mining exploration properties in Quebec, Nova Scotia and Ontario.



Globex issued an aggregate of 1,377,775 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to subscribers in Quebec and 1,550,000 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.40 per share to subscribers outside Quebec in the private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,240,000.

As a result of the second closing, there are 54,247,852 common shares of Globex issued and outstanding. Under applicable securities legislation, the shares issued at the second closing are subject to a four-month hold period.

