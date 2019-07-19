Quantcast

See headlines for G1MN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Final Closing of $1.24 Million “Flow-Through” Private Placement

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 03:05:00 PM EDT

    Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Announces Final Closing of $1.24 Million "Flow-Through" Private Placement


    Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

    ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.(GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & SchwarzStock Exchanges) is pleased to announce that it has held a final closing of its previously-announced private placement at which it issued 711,109 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to subscribers in Quebec and 50,000 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.40 per share to one subscriber outside Quebec, for gross proceeds to Globex of $340,000.  Globex intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on certain of its mining exploration properties in Quebec, Nova Scotia and Ontario.

    Globex issued an aggregate of 1,377,775 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to subscribers in Quebec and 1,550,000 "flow-through" common shares at a price of $0.40 per share to subscribers outside Quebec in the private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,240,000.

    As a result of the second closing, there are 54,247,852 common shares of Globex issued and outstanding.  Under applicable securities legislation, the shares issued at the second closing are subject to a four-month hold period.

    We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
      CUSIP Number  379900 50 9
    For further information, contact:
    Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

    President & CEO

    Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

    86, 14th Street

    Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada  J9X 2J1



    Tel.:  819.797.5242

    Fax:  819.797.1470

    info@globexmining.com

    www.globexmining.com

    Forward Looking Statements:  Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

    Source: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: G1MN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8159.58
    -47.66  ▼  0.58%
    DJIA 27204.88
    -18.09  ▼  0.07%
    S&P 500 2981.88
    -13.23  ▼  0.44%
    Data as of Jul 19, 2019 | 3:53PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar