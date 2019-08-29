Quantcast

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT


PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.023861 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.286332 per share), which will be payable on September 30, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael Liebman

CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104

mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

GWRS@cma.team

Source: Global Water Resources, Inc.

