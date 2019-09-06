Global Trade Names Hub Group a Leading 3PL





OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions company, has once again been named a top 3PL by Global Trade magazine.



"Hub Group provides innovative, cost-saving solutions that enhance service and eliminate costs," said Chairman and CEO David Yeager. "It is our goal to be the premier supply chain solutions company by focusing on our customers and delivering the highest value for them every day."

Global Trade editors determined 2019's 50 Leading 3PLs based on the following criteria: industry reputation, operational excellence, game-changing initiatives, disruptive technology and innovation. As a top 3PL, Hub Group will be featured in Global Trade's America's Leading 3PLs report.

Global Trade is a U.S. logistics publication focused on domestic and global expansion solutions, education and tools for manufacturers and big-box retailers.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.





MEDIA CONTACT: Sue Garrison, Hub Group Inc., 630-337-8033

Source: Hub Group, Inc.