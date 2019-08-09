Global Resource Energy Announces Rebranding of TVM Wine Products as Hemp Haze





Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Global Resource Energy (OTC:GBEN), and wholly owned subsidiary TVM, are excited to rebrand under a new face, new website, and new marketing agency as we seek to penetrate the adult beverage market with unique, one of a kind products, and elevate the brand within our target markets.



This rebranding properly reflects both the growth of the company, as well as its vision for the future. TVM Wines website http://tvmwine.com will now redirect to http://hemphazed.com as the official product launch under its new brand gets underway.

TVM Wine Products previously perfected the formula for HempHaze™. In 2017, TVM received approval for the formulation from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau for its one-of-the kind hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktail. This approval allows the product to be sold across the United States.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in the US is propelling growth in the spirits industry. HempHaze is proud to be one of the first to create a foothold in a market still in its infancy.

As this sector experiences extensive growth, so does the need for our corporate branding. We are excited to retain the highly respected agency Sagon-Phior to fulfill HempHaze™ future marketing demands. Sagon-Phior has been honored by the top global award bodies including the Grammy Award for concept packaging and has work in the U.S. Library of Congress permanent collection for changing the face of advertising. The company has an extensive portfolio and has worked with many household name brands.

"Working with TVM and the Hemp Haze rebranding project was a remarkable opportunity. TVM is setting new trends with a truly unique product that will make a significant impact on the ready-to-drink cocktail market and customer experience. Sagon-Phior has extensive experience in the spirits industry, and this is the first time we have seen a company successfully integrate hemp oil into an adult beverage. They have done it with elegance, originality, creativity and most importantly, they have developed a quality product that consumers will love," stated Sagon-Phior CEO/Partner, Glenn Sagon. "Creating the labeling and packaging for such a memorable product has been very exciting for our agency. This is a sneak peek at how TVM and Hemp Haze are perfectly positioned to provide a fresh, new experience for an age-old product."

Global Resource Energy has also launched a new website http://gbeneficial.com in the company's efforts to move into the hemp and wellness sectors.

About GBEN

Global Resource Energy, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation currently focused in the wellness product retailing industry. We seek to invest in well-positioned wellness companies with strategic improvement potential and partner with management teams to create value by driving revenue and earnings growth.

About TVM, LLC

TVM is a Texas based company currently producing four flavors of hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktails. TVM was the first to receive TTB approval for a hemp infused alcohol product. TVM, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Resource Energy, Inc. ( GBEN ).

