Global Prosperity Solutions Launches VERB’s Interactive Video CRM to Drive Growth & Global Expansion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its customer, Global Prosperity Solutions ("GPS"), a New York-based global direct distribution beverage company, unveiled its new mobile sales application and digital platform provided by VERB.



GPS reps will leverage the social media features of VERB's interactive video-centric CRM application to enhance their "social marketing" business model, which is a fusion of social media and network marketing. GPS believes the VERB platform will help them position ‘XORB', their premium product, as the next billion-dollar beverage.

GPS believes the advantages of the VERB's SaaS application, including its interactive video capabilities, will arm their social entrepreneurs with the tools they need to build the XORB brand, and increase consumer awareness that XORB is a healthier beverage alternative that can improve consumers' lives and lifestyles.

"At GPS, our goal is to empower our social entrepreneurs to create wealth by promoting and marketing healthier beverage solutions. The features, functionality, and real-time, measurable results afforded by VERB's proprietary platform are ideally suited to assist GPS and our social entrepreneurs to influence and affect social change by creating awareness and demand for our products," states GPS CEO, Jason Gill.

Nick Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB, commented: "We are excited to be able to help drive awareness and growth for GPS. The addition of GPS to our client roster is a further indication of our own growth and the highly scalable nature of our recurring revenue SaaS business model, as we continue to build on the momentum we've demonstrated during the first 6 months of this year."

