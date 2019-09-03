Global IoT Leader Lantronix to Showcase Its Latest Solutions at Ingram Micro's IoT Summit 2019



IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will be showcasing its latest IoT products at Ingram Micro's IoT Summit 2019. This one-day event, which takes place September 5, 2019, in Irvine, California, brings together IoT innovators with Ingram's goal of showcasing how IoT, MR, and AI are solving real business problems in today's world.



Lantronix is honored to be one of the 30+ vendor partners Ingram has chosen to spotlight their solutions and will be demonstrating its latest Out-of-Band Management solutions, edge gateways as well as showcasing its IoT sensors.

"We are excited to provide our partner, Ingram Micro and their customers with a view of the Lantronix Ecosystem," stated Jonathan Shipman, Lantronix VP of Strategy. "We value Ingram's vision as the World's Largest IoT Solutions Aggregator and, our synergies provide great opportunities and innovative solutions for the Ingram community."

Ingram Micro's IoT Summit showcases a curated portfolio of vertically-oriented end-to-end solutions and best of breed IoT components. Lantronix will be featuring its industry-leading IoT Device Gateway family, the SGX 5150 and SGX 5150-MD IoT device gateway for medical devices. Plus introducing the newest member of the family, the SGX5150 XL, which meets the needs of customers looking for increased storage of valuable data, without the need to buy flash storage. It provides the ease of inserting and maintaining an external USB flash drive for purposes of data collection locally to the SGX 5150 XL.

If you are part of the Ingram community and would like to attend the IoT Summit 2019, visit the registration page. If you're interested in learning more about Lantronix and its IoT solutions, please visit the Lantronix booth.

About Ingram Micro IoT Summit

This event hosted by Ingram Micro is designed exclusively for the world's largest ecosystem of reseller, system integrators and managed service providers. The objective of this one-day event is to give the Ingram community as intensive digital transformation experience without requiring too much of their customers time. This event will be held on September 5th at the Irvine Spectrum Marriott in Irvine, CA. with a planned 400 attendees and 30+ IoT vendors focused on IoT solutions for logistics, retail, building, cities, agriculture, healthcare, and industrial vertical market.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more on the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

