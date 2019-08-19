Quantcast

See headlines for GBCS
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Global Healthcare REIT to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 04:55:00 PM EDT


    Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

    Niwot, Colorado, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTC:GBCS) (the "Company") will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Financial results will be available via our 10-Q filing with the SEC prior to the call.

    "We continue to execute our business plan across our asset portfolio and are pleased with the progress to date. Our efforts to stabilize our non-performing assets continue to bear fruit," commented Mr. Zvi Rhine, President and Chief Financial Officer of Global Healthcare REIT. "With improving cash flow generation from our existing asset base, we are evaluating the best avenues to deploy our capital."

    Global Healthcare REIT management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

    Date:Tuesday, August 20, 2019

    Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

    U.S. toll-free:1-857-232-0357

    Passcode: 816059

    Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. To ask a question, please pick up your handset and press 5*.

    For Further Information Contact:

    Zvi Rhine, President

    303-449-2100

    Source: Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GBCS




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8002.81
    106.82  ▲  1.35%
    DJIA 26135.79
    249.78  ▲  0.96%
    S&P 500 2923.65
    34.97  ▲  1.21%
    Data as of Aug 19, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar