Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 08:27:00 PM EDT


LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq:ENT) ("Global Eagle"), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, today announced that it will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.  Global Eagle will make the webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.geemedia.com/events-and-presentations. Global Eagle will archive a webcast replay on its website for 30 days following the event.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,200 employees and 50 offices on six continents, the Company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com.

Contact:

Peter A. Lopez

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

+1 310-740-8624

investor.relations@geemedia.com

pr@geemedia.com

Source: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

