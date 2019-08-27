Quantcast

    Global Consortium, Inc., Reports Progress in Sacramento

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 07:20:00 AM EDT


    -          Multiple inspections passed

    -          One last hurdle to complete

    -          Ready for Final inspection this week

    COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK:GCGX) is pleased to report a tremendous amount of progress has been made in reading the workspace in Sacramento. Operations are ready to begin in early September.

    The City has been to the building several times over the past 10 weeks since the permit was issued.  To date the following inspections have been passed:

    Plumbing

    Rebar

    Concrete inside and out

    Fire Sprinklers

    The Co2 exhaust system is being installed this week. The following inspections will take place once the Co2 system has been installed:

    Building Code

    Co2 Exhaust

    Co2 System

    ADA

    Asphalt

    Cannabis Manufacturing & Agricultural

    Electrical

    The work for all the inspections listed above has been completed except for the Co2 exhaust system which is being installed this week.

    The space should be ready by Friday August 30, 2019 for inspection.  The final inspection will be requested for next week at which time the ("CO") Certificate of Occupancy will be issued after passing the final inspection.

    Following the issuance of the CO, Indulge Oils will begin manufacturing its THC products for sale. Plans will begin to move Infused Edibles into the building to produce THC infused products.

    About Us:

    Global Consortium, Inc., is building America's First Cannabis Mall, which when completed will house Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, Testing, and Cultivation all under one 64,000 square foot building.  The Mall will house the largest Manufacturing facility of THC and CBD Distillate and Edibles believed to be operational in the United States.

    Global Consortium, Inc., in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg. FD.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, the release of corporate apps, growth of the platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



    Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments, and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

    For additional information about this release please contact:



    Investor Relations:

    www.GCGX.ORG

    info@GCGX.ORG

    investor@gcgx.com

    Twitter: @Global_GCGXOTC

    512-267-2430

    Source: Global Consortium Inc.

