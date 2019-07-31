Global Biopharmaceutical Company Signs Five-Year Agreement to Use Technology Suite From OmniComm Systems for Rare Disease Studies





Fort Lauderdale, Fla., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatments for rare diseases represent approximately one-third of the drugs now under development globally, according to a new academic study. OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX:OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology, continues to expand its role in that therapeutic area with a new agreement. An international biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases has signed a five-year contract to use OmniComm's suite of eClinical solutions to build and manage global Phase III and Phase IV studies targeting rare pediatric diseases.

The biopharma company selected OmniComm's TrialMaster® EDC, Acuity Analytics and AutoEncoder, a user-friendly tool for coding clinical data against medical dictionaries. TrialMaster is the mobile-friendly, easy-to-use electronic data capture solution for Phase I - Phase IV clinical trials. Acuity Analytics provides data aggregation, analytics and visualization tools. The client made the selection after receiving favorable reviews from sites selected to participate in the studies. Specifically, the team selected OmniComm based on TrialMaster's user-friendly interface, robust reporting options including patient insights and study analytics, efficient approach to query workflow and management.

"After a comprehensive evaluation process, TrialMaster EDC, AutoEncoder and Acuity Analytics have been selected because the products offer the best-in-class technology, enabled by easy navigation, within and across patient profiles, and field-level feedback on data issues," said Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, OmniComm Systems. "We're delighted to have earned the trust from yet another global biopharma company this year, choosing to select OmniComm as their technology partner in order to accelerate and enhance their rare disease research efforts."

