    Global Atomic Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 05:30:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX-V: GLO) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 26, 2019.  At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Paul D. Cronin, Richard Faucher, George A. Flach, Derek C. Rance and Asier Zarraonandia Ayo to serve as Directors of Global Atomic and to take office immediately following the Meeting. The table below sets out the voting results.

    Director Votes For Votes Withheld
    Stephen G. Roman 81,629,357 (98.44%) 1,293,757 (1.56%)
    Paul D. Cronin 82,535,171 (99.532%) 387,943 (0.468%)
    Richard Faucher 82,542,571 (99.541%) 380,543 (0.459%)
    George A. Flach 81,621,722 (98.431%) 1,301,392 (1.569%)
    Derek C. Rance 82,542,571 (99.541%) 380,543 (0.459%)
    Asier Zarraonandia Ayo 81,621,722 (98.431%) 1,301,392 (1.569%)

    Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and the renewal of the Company's evergreen stock option plan.

    About Global Atomic

    Global Atomic Corporation is a TSX listed company providing a unique combination of high-grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production. 

    The Company's Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2.  Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The DASA deposit is currently undergoing a feasibility program to study a number of operating scenarios, including the option to ship mineralized material to Orano Mining's operations in Arlit under an MOU signed with Orano in July, 2017.

    Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world.  The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa", listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA'), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market with facilities located throughout Europe and Korea.

    BST is well underway with an expansion project to significantly modernize and expand its processing plant in Turkey.  The expansion is targeted to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs and is supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey.  The new plant is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

    Key contacts:

    Stephen G. Roman    Merlin Marr-Johnson
    Chairman, President & CEO  Executive VP
    Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949  Tel: +44 7803 712 280 
    Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com  Email: mmj@globalatomiccorp.com

