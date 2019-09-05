Glen Eagle Sees a Major Turn Around at Cobra Oro





MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Cobra Oro, a wholly owned Honduran subsidiary of Glen Eagle is doing a second export based on ore production for the month of August. Sales reached $CDN 425,000 for the last two months despite having processed low grade ore of 2.0 grams gold per ton over the same period.



In terms of production throughput, it has been the best two months ever for Cobra Oro while the Company sees a significant improvement in cash flow as the company is in progress of receiving better grade ore from its partner Inception Mining.

At a net 3 grams gold per ton, monthly cash flow will exceed $300 000 at current gold prices and translate into a complete turn around for the company.

In summary, production throughput is near optimum and any major near term improvement in Cobra Oro's operations will have to come from better grade ore.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Tel : 514-808-9807

Source: Glen Eagle Resources Inc.