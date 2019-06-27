Glen Eagle Resources Inc. - Grant of options
MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") has granted 1,450,000 stock options to officers, directors and employees of the Company. Options are valid for a period of five years until June 25, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.105 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting on June 26, 2019.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
