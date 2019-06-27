Quantcast

    Glen Eagle Resources Inc. – Grant of options

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 06:07:00 PM EDT

    MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") has granted 1,450,000 stock options to officers, directors and employees of the Company. Options are valid for a period of five years until June 25, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.105 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting on June 26, 2019.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Contact Information:

    Jean Labrecque, President

    Glen Eagle Resources Inc

    Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

    4710 St-Antoine Street

    Montreal (Quebec)

    H4C 2C7

    Tel : 514-808-9807

    Source: Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

