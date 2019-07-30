Quantcast

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Bancorp") (NASDAQ:GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), announced today net income of $319,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $478,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Bancorp reported net income of $454,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted common share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $733,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018.  At June 30, 2019, Bancorp had total assets of $377.6 million.  Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 108th consecutive quarterly dividend on August 2, 2019.

"The core fundamentals of our Company remain strong as reflected in our financial results for the period.  We continue building on our momentum by seizing available opportunities despite a competitive and challenging economic environment.  Although the interest rate environment has been challenging in recent months, we have managed our balance sheet to provide a stable margin.  Net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 grew by $71,000 or 2.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018. The yield on our loan portfolio increased 0.09% from 4.22% to 4.31%, and funding costs decreased by $40,000 or 8.2%, from $490,000 to $450,000," stated John D. Long, President and CEO.  "We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure improvements that enable us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technological environment.  Our strong fundamental performance was somewhat offset by the cost of these investments.  However, we maintained our relentless focus on expense reduction in other areas as we work to drive efficiencies through the Bank and improve our profitability while delivering the outstanding customer service that differentiates our Bank in our local markets."

"Looking forward, we continue to seek opportunities to further reduce our cost structure as we work to achieve an efficiency ratio more in-line with our peers.  In addition, a favorable credit environment combined with our outstanding credit quality, disciplined loan pricing and a beneficial balance sheet structure, allowed us to reduce the provision for loan losses by $151,000 or 42.5%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period last year.  Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we believe our Bank is well positioned with excellent asset quality and capital levels, a stable net interest margin, and an experienced and seasoned executive team.  We remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products."

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2019

Bancorp continued to focus on organic growth opportunities in the first six months of 2019, as average loan balances increased $20.0 million or 7.21%, from the same period in 2018, although loan originations have been at a slower pace for most of 2019.  Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 12.91% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 12.78% for the same period of 2018.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 0.34%, as compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.  Return on average equity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.70%, as compared to 5.78% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.  Lower gains on redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies ("BOLI") and higher income tax expense primarily drove the lower returns.

The book value per share of Bancorp's common stock was $12.37 at June 30, 2019, as compared to $11.95 per share at June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Bank remained above all "well-capitalized" regulatory requirement levels.  The Bank's tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.05% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 11.94% at June 30, 2018.  Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $377.6 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $23.9 million or 5.95%, from $401.5 million at June 30, 2018.  Investment securities were $61.2 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $26.1 million or 29.9%, from $87.3 million at June 30, 2018.  Proceeds from the Bank's sale of investment securities in 2019 were used to offset the decrease in deposits (see below) and fund the Bank's increase in loan originations during 2018.  Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $291.2 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.8 million or 0.62%, from $289.4 million at June 30, 2018.  Real estate acquired through foreclosure was $0.7 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million from June 30, 2018 primarily due to the foreclosure of a single loan.  Net deferred tax assets decreased $1.7 million and accrued taxes receivable increased $1.2 million from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 primarily due to the elimination of the alternative minimum tax under the Tax Act.  Other assets decreased $1.9 million due to the $1.3 million collection of an insurance receivable and decrease of $0.9 million in the fair value of swap derivative positions.

Total deposits were $320.2 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $21.6 million or 6.32%, from $341.8 million at June 30, 2018.  Interest-bearing deposits were $213.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $20.4 million or 8.74%, from $233.4 million at June 30, 2018.  Total borrowings were $20.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.0 million or 20.0%, from $25.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $34.9 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million or 4.18%, from $33.5 million at June 30, 2018.  The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio and increase in retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by a decrease in unrealized gains on interest rate swap contracts drove the overall increase in stockholders' equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned ("OREO"), represented 1.45% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.05% for the same period of 2018.  The increases in nonaccrual loans and OREO drove the 0.40% increase in nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets from June 30, 2018 to 2019.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $319,000, as compared to $478,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 totaled $3.12 million, as compared to $3.05 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.  Average loan balances increased $14.3 million or 5.09% to $295.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $281.1 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.41%, as compared to 3.21% for the same period of 2018.  Lower average balances and higher average yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing balances and cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.  The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $14.4 million while the yield increased 0.18% from 3.73% to 3.91%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019.  The average balance on interest-bearing funds decreased $15.6 million and the cost of funds decreased 0.02%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019.

The provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $30,000, as compared to a negative provision of $5,000 for the same period of 2018.  The increase was driven by the difference between $468,000 of lower required reserves and $433,000 of lower net charge offs.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.46 million at June 30, 2019, representing 0.84% of total loans, as compared to $2.28 million, or 0.79% of total loans at June 30, 2018 and is consistent with our improved credit quality.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $282,000, as compared to $386,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $104,000 or 26.94%.  $101,000 lower gains on the redemption of BOLI policies primarily drove the decrease.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $2.99 million, as compared to $3.01 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $21,000 or 0.70%.  The primary contributors to the $21,000 decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 were decreases in data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs, offset by increases in salary and employee benefits costs, legal, accounting and other professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses including investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $454,000, as compared to net income of $733,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 totaled $6.26 million, as compared to $6.05 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.  Average loan balances increased $20.0 million or 7.21%, to $297.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $277.5 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.36%, as compared to 3.22% for the same period of 2018.  Higher yields on interest-earning assets offset by higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results, as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 0.18% from 3.72% to 3.90% and the cost of funds increased 0.05% from 0.53% to 0.58% for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $204,000, as compared to $355,000 for the same period of 2018.  The decrease for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily reflects lower net charge offs.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.46 million at June 30, 2019, representing 0.84% of total loans, as compared to $2.28 million, or 0.79% of total loans for the same period of 2018.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $564,000, as compared to $872,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.  The results for the first six-month of 2018 include gains on redemptions of BOLI policies of $308,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $6.07 million, as compared to $5.85 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.  The primary contributors to the $221,000 increase, when compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, litigation settlement costs, and bank robbery and fraud losses, partially offset by decreases in data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs including investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.  

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.  Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County.  The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.  The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans.  The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.  Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer

410-768-8883

jdharris@bogb.net

106 Padfield Blvd

Glen Burnie, MD 21061



GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY                
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                
(dollars in thousands)                
                 
               
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2019       2019       2018       2018    
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks $   2,373     $   2,341     $   2,605     $   2,584    
Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold   7,565       14,194       13,349       5,498    
  Cash and Cash Equivalents   9,938       16,535       15,954       8,082    
                 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     61,213         61,420         81,572         87,314    
Restricted equity securities, at cost      1,227         1,439         2,481         1,443    
                 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   291,237       299,417       299,120       289,408    
  Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (2,459 )     (2,605 )     (2,541 )     (2,284 )  
  Loans, net   288,778       296,812       296,579       287,124    
                 
Real estate acquired through foreclosure   705       705         705       114    
Premises and equipment, net   3,840       3,901       3,106       3,195    
Bank owned life insurance   7,940       7,900       7,860       7,780    
Deferred tax assets, net   1,059       1,197       1,392       2,713    
Accrued interest receivable   992       1,110       1,198       1,142    
Accrued taxes receivable     1,194         1,221         1,177         -    
Prepaid expenses   491       515       466       471    
Other assets   236       304       556       2,093    
  Total Assets  $    377,613     $    393,059     $    413,046     $    401,471    
                 
LIABILITIES                
Noninterest-bearing deposits $   107,132     $   107,249     $   101,369     $   108,414    
Interest-bearing deposits   213,046       224,364       221,084       233,393    
  Total Deposits   320,178       331,613       322,453       341,807    
                 
Short-term borrowings   20,000       25,000       55,000       25,000    
Defined pension liability   304       298       285       317    
Accrued Taxes Payable     -          -          -        28    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,241       1,693       1,257       775    
  Total Liabilities   342,723       358,604       378,995       367,927    
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares,  issued and outstanding 2,821,230, 2,817,821, 2,814,157, and 2,807,819 shares as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.  2,821     2,818     2,814     2,808  
Additional paid-in capital   10,464       10,433       10,401       10,335    
Retained earnings   21,957       21,919       22,066       21,778    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (352 )     (715 )     (1,230 )     (1,377 )  
  Total Stockholders' Equity   34,890       34,455       34,051       33,544    
  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $    377,613     $    393,059     $    413,046     $    401,471    
                 



GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)        
(unaudited)                    
                     
             
      Three Months Ended

 June 30,		     Six Months Ended

June 30,		    
      2019     2018       2019     2018      
Interest income                    
Interest and fees on loans   $   3,176   $   2,958     $   6,366   $   5,830      
Interest and dividends on securities       336       535         736       1,059      
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold       62       50         182       98      
  Total Interest Income     3,574     3,543       7,284     6,987      
                     
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits       333       325         665       634      
Interest on short-term borrowings       117       165         355       308      
  Total Interest Expense     450     490       1,020     942      
                     
  Net Interest Income     3,124     3,053       6,264     6,045      
Provision for loan losses       30       (5 )       204       355      
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,094     3,058       6,060     5,690      
                     
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts       64       61         124       128      
Other fees and commissions       177       179         356       347      
Gains on redemption of BOLI policies       -       101         -       308      
Gain on securities sold       -       -         3       -      
Income on life insurance       41       45         81       89      
  Total Noninterest Income     282     386       564     872      
                     
Noninterest expenses                    
Salary and employee benefits       1,685       1,649         3,455       3,371      
Occupancy and equipment expenses       386       316         700       615      
Legal, accounting and other professional fees       304       281         535       510      
Data processing and item processing services       44       103         219       241      
FDIC insurance costs       60       65         116       122      
Advertising and marketing related expenses       25       32         52       49      
Loan collection costs       26       80         40       121      
Telephone costs       55       67         121       124      
Other expenses       405       418         829       693      
  Total Noninterest Expenses     2,990     3,011       6,067     5,846      
                     
Income before income taxes     386     433       557     716      
Income tax expense (benefit)       67       (45 )       103       (17 )    
                     
  Net income    $    319   $    478     $    454   $    733      
                     
Basic and diluted net income

  per share of common stock 		   $    0.11   $    0.17     $    0.16   $    0.26      
                     

 

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)                  
                     
                     
                Accumulated    
        Additional       Other   Total
    Common    Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
    Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2017 $   2,801   $   10,267   $   21,605     $   (631 )   $   34,042  
                     
Net income     -       -       733         -         733  
Cash dividends, $0.20 per share     -       -       (560 )       -         (560 )
Dividends reinvested under                  
  dividend reinvestment plan     7       68       -         -         75  
Other comprehensive loss     -       -       -         (746 )       (746 )
Balance, June 30, 2018 $   2,808   $   10,335   $   21,778     $   (1,377 )   $   33,544  
     
                     
                Accumulated    
        Additional       Other   Total
    Common    Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
    Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)/Income   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2018 $   2,814   $   10,401   $   22,066     $   (1,230 )   $   34,051  
                     
Net income     -       -       454         -         454  
Cash dividends, $0.20 per share     -       -       (563 )       -         (563 )
Dividends reinvested under                  
  dividend reinvestment plan     7       63       -         -         70  
Other comprehensive income     -       -       -         878         878  
Balance, June 30, 2019 $   2,821   $   10,464   $   21,957     $   (352 )   $   34,890  
 
         

 

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE                
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
 
                    To Be Well
                    Capitalized Under
            To Be Considered     Prompt Corrective
            Adequately Capitalized     Action Provisions
  Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio
As of June 30, 2019:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $   34,864 12.05 %   $   13,015 4.50 %   $   18,799 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital  $   37,335 12.91 %   $   23,137 8.00 %   $   28,922 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  $   34,864 12.05 %   $   17,353 6.00 %   $   23,137 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage  $   34,864 9.12 %   $   15,287 4.00 %   $   19,109 5.00 %
                       
As of March 31, 2019:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $   34,681 12.51 %   $   12,472 4.50 %   $   18,014 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital  $   37,311 13.46 %   $   22,172 8.00 %   $   27,715 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  $   34,681 12.51 %   $   16,629 6.00 %   $   22,172 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage  $   34,681 8.68 %   $   15,983 4.00 %   $   19,978 5.00 %
                       
As of December 31, 2018:                      
(audited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $   34,778 12.27 %   $   12,757 4.50 %   $   18,427 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital  $   37,354 13.18 %   $   22,679 8.00 %   $   28,349 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  $   34,778 12.27 %   $   17,009 6.00 %   $   22,679 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage  $   34,778 8.52 %   $   16,330 4.00 %   $   20,413 5.00 %
                       
As of June 30, 2018:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 33,335 11.94 %   $ 12,559 4.50 %   $ 18,140 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital  $ 35,662 12.78 %   $ 22,326 8.00 %   $ 27,908 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  $ 33,335 11.94 %   $ 16,745 6.00 %   $ 22,326 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage  $ 33,335 8.39 %   $ 15,883 4.00 %   $ 19,854 5.00 %
                       
 

 

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY              
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA      
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
               
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,    December 31,
      2019       2019       2018       2019       2018       2018  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
                         
Financial Data                        
Assets   $   377,613     $   393,059     $   401,471     $   377,613     $   401,471     $   413,046  
Investment securities       61,213         61,420         87,314         61,213         87,314         81,572  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)       291,237         299,417         289,408         291,237         289,408       299,120  
Allowance for loan losses       2,459         2,605         2,284         2,459         2,284       2,541  
Deposits       320,178         331,613         341,807         320,178         341,807       322,453  
Borrowings       20,000         25,000         25,000         20,000         25,000       55,000  
Stockholders' equity       34,890         34,455         33,544         34,890         33,544       34,051  
Net income     319       135       478       454       733       1,583  
                         
Average Balances                        
Assets   $   382,659     $   400,064     $   396,204     $   391,403     $   394,087     $   401,086  
Investment securities     61,621       69,939       91,290       65,780       91,870       89,351  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)     295,425       299,506       281,104       297,466       277,534       286,703  
Deposits     325,036       323,283       335,479       324,159       334,985       335,167  
Borrowings     20,778       41,181       26,394       30,985       24,573       31,595  
Stockholders' equity     34,965       34,359       33,506       34,662       33,671       33,392  
                         
Performance Ratios                        
Annualized return on average assets     0.34 %     0.14 %     0.49 %     0.24 %     0.38 %     0.39 %
Annualized return on average equity     3.70 %     1.59 %     5.78 %     2.66 %     4.42 %     4.74 %
Net interest margin     3.41 %     3.30 %     3.21 %     3.36 %     3.22 %     3.26 %
Dividend payout ratio     88 %     209 %     59 %     124 %     76 %     71 %
Book value per share   $   12.37     $   12.23     $   11.95     $   12.37     $   11.95     $   12.10  
Basic and diluted net income per share   0.11       0.05       0.17       0.16       0.26       0.56  
Cash dividends declared per share     0.10       0.10       0.10       0.20       0.20       0.40  
Basic and diluted weighted average

  shares outstanding		     2,819,994       2,816,518       2,806,599       2,818,266       2,804,565       2,808,031  
                         
Asset Quality Ratios                        
Allowance for loan losses to loans     0.84 %     0.87 %     0.79 %     0.84 %     0.79 %     0.85 %
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans     1.61 %     0.90 %     1.46 %     1.60 %     1.48 %     0.76 %
Allowance for loan losses to

  nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans		     54.0 %     104.7 %     58.6 %     54.0 %     58.6 %     128.7 %
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans   0.24 %     0.27 %     0.94 %     0.19 %     0.48 %     0.32 %
                         
Capital Ratios                        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital     12.05 %     12.51 %     11.94 %     12.05 %     11.94 %     12.27 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio     12.05 %     12.51 %     11.94 %     12.05 %     11.94 %     12.27 %
Leverage Ratio     9.12 %     8.68 %     8.39 %     9.12 %     8.39 %     8.52 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio     12.91 %     13.46 %     12.78 %     12.91 %     12.78 %     13.18 %
                         
                         
                         
                         

 

