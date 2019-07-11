Quantcast

Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 11:58:00 AM EDT


YORK, Pa., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced today that it expects to issue its 2019 second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (EDT) that morning to discuss the Company's results.  Glatfelter's earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/default.aspx.

What: Glatfelter's 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (EDT)
   
Number: US dial (888) 335-5539
  International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID: 6685446
   
Webcast: http://www.glatfelter.com/about_us/investor_relations/webcast.aspx
   
Rebroadcast Dates: July 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. through August 13, 2019, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056
  International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 6685446
   

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company's high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company's annualized net sales approximate $950 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,600 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:
Investors: Media:
Samuel L. Hillard Eileen L. Beck
Samuel.Hillard@glatfelter.com Eileen.Beck@glatfelter.com
(717) 225-2743 (717) 225-2793

Source: Glatfelter

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GLT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.45
4.92  ▲  0.06%
DJIA 27037.19
176.99  ▲  0.66%
S&P 500 2997.17
4.10  ▲  0.14%
Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 1:21PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar