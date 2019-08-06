Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Quantcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Land Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Thursday, August 8, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nfy9vgc5  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- Please call (855) 363-1762  
Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 15, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 4475166.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through October 7, 2019.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers.  Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Source: Gladstone Land Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LAND




