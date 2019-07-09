Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August, and September 2019 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates





MCLEAN, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August, and September 2019 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock : $0.04455 per share of common stock for each of July, August, and September 2019, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 22 July 31 $ 0.04455 August 20 August 30 0.04455 September 17 September 30 0.04455 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.13365

The Company has paid 77 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 15 times over the prior 54 months. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: LANDP): $0.1328125 per share of Series A Preferred Stock for each of July, August, and September 2019, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series A Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 22 July 31 $ 0.1328125 August 20 August 30 0.1328125 September 17 September 30 0.1328125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.3984375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series B Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August, and September 2019, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 24 August 2 $ 0.125 August 22 August 30 0.125 September 24 October 3 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (855) 363-1762 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 15, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 4475166.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneFarms.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through October 7, 2019.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 90 farms, comprised of 75,886 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $666 million. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit https://www.gladstonecompanies.com/.

Source: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

