Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information





MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) announces the following event:



What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/aw2f8ugd How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- please call (855) 376-7516 Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 8, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5695416.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through October 1, 2019.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation