Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT Website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3u2hggb3 How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- Please call (888) 734-0328 Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 7, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 7297256.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through September 30, 2019.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

