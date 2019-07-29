Quantcast

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

July 29, 2019


MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Website: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3u2hggb3  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- Please call (888) 734-0328  
Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 7, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 7297256.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through September 30, 2019.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Referenced Stocks: GOOD




