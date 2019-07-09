Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2019 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates





MCLEAN, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2019 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per common share for each of July, August and September 2019, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 174 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution

July 22 July 31 $0.125 August 20 August 30 $0.125 September 17 September 30 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

Senior Common Stock:$0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2019, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 111 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record

During the Month of: Payment Date Amount

July August 7 $0.0875 August September 6 $0.0875 September October 7 $0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $0.2625

Series A Preferred Stock:$0.1614583 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2019, payable per Table 3 below. The Series A Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol "GOODP." The Company has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series A Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series A Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series A Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution

July 22 July 31 $0.1614583 August 20 August 30 $0.1614583 September 17 September 30 $0.1614583 Total for the Quarter: $0.4843749

Series B Preferred Stock: $0.15625 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2019, payable per Table 4 below. The Series B Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has paid 153 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series B Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series B Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution

July 22 July 31 $0.15625 August 20 August 30 $0.15625 September 17 September 30 $0.15625 Total for the Quarter: $0.46875

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2019, payable per Table 5 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol "GOODM." The Company has paid 38 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution

July 22 July 31 $0.1458333 August 20 August 30 $0.1458333 September 17 September 30 $0.1458333 Total for the Quarter: $0.4374999

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (888) 734-0328 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 7, 2019. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 7297256.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through September 30, 2019.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned 102 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 11.7 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation