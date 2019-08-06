Quantcast

Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 02:15:00 PM EDT


MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jeff Kolke has joined the Company as a Managing Director to open our Chicago office and lead our business development efforts in the Midwest to deliver cash flow oriented debt and equity co-investment solutions to lower middle market businesses in the region.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kolke was a Managing Director at Monroe Capital focused on providing cash flow-oriented debt and structured equity to middle market clients in the United States and Canada.  Jeff also spent 15 years at GE Capital, lastly as a Senior Vice President, responsible for originating senior secured asset-based and leveraged cash flow loans to the middle market.  Jeff has extensive transaction experience with private equity, hedge funds, independent sponsors, family funds, and private corporations including recapitalizations, mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and leveraged buyouts.  Prior to GE Capital, Mr. Kolke worked in the chemical industry for GE Plastics, Nalco Chemical and National Starch and Chemical in various roles.

"For Gladstone Capital, delivering capital solutions to the lower middle market means having a broad base of financial and business experience to flex our capital to support the business and maintain the level of ongoing support our clients have come to expect.  Jeff's extensive financial experience and history in the region are a natural fit for Gladstone's lower middle market focus and we are very excited about him being a part of the team," said Bob Marcotte, President.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States.  Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

Source: Gladstone Capital Corporation: +1-703-287-5893

Source: Gladstone Capital Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GLAD




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7836.88
110.84  ▲  1.43%
DJIA 25990.87
273.13  ▲  1.06%
S&P 500 2880.14
35.40  ▲  1.24%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019 | 2:29PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar