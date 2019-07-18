Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019





2nd Quarter 2019 Highlights:



Net income of $52.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $8.0 million, or 18 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $44.4 million.

Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.52.

Current quarter organic loan growth was $270 million, or 13 percent annualized.

Core deposits organically grew $40.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $120 million, or 16 percent annualized.

Net interest margin of 4.33 percent was stable compared to 4.34 percent in the prior quarter and increased 16 basis points over the prior year second quarter. Loan yields increased 2 basis points in the current quarter and the cost of core deposits remained unchanged.

Stable credit quality with non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets improving to 0.41 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.42 percent for the prior quarter and 0.71 percent from the prior year second quarter.

Dividend declared of $0.27 per share, or 4 percent increase over the prior quarter. The dividend was the 137th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Company.

The Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah, with total assets of $379 million.

The Company has received all regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada, with total assets of $842 million at June 30, 2019. The acquisition is expected to be completed effective July 31, 2019.

First Half of 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $101.5 million for the first half of 2019, an increase of $18.6 million, or 22 percent, over the first half of 2018 net income of $82.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.19, an increase of 19 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.00.

Organic loan growth was $309 million, or 7 percent annualized, for the first half of 2019.

Core deposits organically grew $110 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current year with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $170 million, or 11 percent annualized.

Dividend declared of $0.53 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 8 percent, over the prior year first six months dividends of $0.49.

Financial Highlights



At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Operating results Net income $ 52,392 49,132 44,384 101,524 82,943 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 0.58 0.53 1.19 1.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 0.58 0.52 1.19 1.00 Dividends declared per share $ 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.53 0.49 Market value per share Closing $ 40.55 40.07 38.68 40.55 38.68 High $ 43.44 45.47 41.47 45.47 41.47 Low $ 38.65 37.58 35.77 37.58 35.77 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 86,637,394 84,588,199 84,516,650 86,637,394 84,516,650 Average outstanding shares - basic 85,826,290 84,549,974 84,514,257 85,191,658 82,671,816 Average outstanding shares - diluted 85,858,286 84,614,248 84,559,268 85,241,238 82,734,407 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.69 % 1.67 % 1.53 % 1.68 % 1.52 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.82 % 13.02 % 12.07 % 12.91 % 11.99 % Efficiency ratio 54.50 % 55.37 % 55.44 % 54.93 % 56.54 % Dividend payout ratio 44.26 % 44.83 % 49.06 % 44.54 % 49.00 % Loan to deposit ratio 90.27 % 87.14 % 84.92 % 90.27 % 84.92 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,703 2,634 2,605 2,703 2,605 Number of locations 175 169 167 175 167 Number of ATMs 228 222 221 228 221

KALISPELL, Mont., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $52.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $8.0 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.61 per share, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.52. Included in the current quarter was $1.8 million of acquisition-related expenses. "We saw excellent loan growth this quarter supported by a stable net interest margin, consistent credit performance and efficiency at targeted levels. Growth in earnings per share and interest income were strong," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Hats off to the Glacier divisions for delivering another quarter of strong results and we welcome First Community Bank Utah to the Glacier team."

Net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2019 was $101.5 million, an increase of $18.6 million, or 22 percent, from the $82.9 million of net income for the first six months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.19 per share, an increase of $0.19, or 19 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the same period in the prior year.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, "Heritage"). Heritage provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Northern Nevada with seven banking offices located in Carson City, Gardnerville, Reno and Sparks. As of June 30, 2019, Heritage had total assets of $842 million, gross loans of $612 million and total deposits of $717 million. The acquisition has received the required regulatory approvals, is subject to other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed effective July 31, 2019. Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage will become the Company's sixteenth Bank division.

On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah ("FNB"). FNB provides banking services to individuals and businesses throughout Utah with six banking offices located in Layton, Bountiful, Clearfield, and Draper. Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company's fifteenth Bank division. The Company's results of operations and financial condition include the acquisition beginning on the acquisition date and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

FNB (Dollars in thousands) April 30,

2019 Total assets $ 379,155 Debt securities 47,247 Loans receivable 245,485 Non-interest bearing deposits 93,647 Interest bearing deposits 180,999 Borrowings 7,273

Asset Summary



$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,209 202,527 203,790 368,132 28,682 27,419 (136,923 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,470,634 2,522,322 2,571,663 2,177,352 (51,688 ) (101,029 ) 293,282 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 252,097 255,572 297,915 620,409 (3,475 ) (45,818 ) (368,312 ) Total debt securities 2,722,731 2,777,894 2,869,578 2,797,761 (55,163 ) (146,847 ) (75,030 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 920,715 884,732 887,742 835,382 35,983 32,973 85,333 Commercial real estate 4,959,863 4,686,082 4,657,561 4,384,781 273,781 302,302 575,082 Other commercial 2,076,605 1,909,452 1,911,171 1,940,435 167,153 165,434 136,170 Home equity 596,041 562,381 544,688 511,043 33,660 51,353 84,998 Other consumer 288,553 283,423 286,387 277,031 5,130 2,166 11,522 Loans receivable 8,841,777 8,326,070 8,287,549 7,948,672 515,707 554,228 893,105 Allowance for loan and lease losses (129,054 ) (129,786 ) (131,239 ) (131,564 ) 732 2,185 2,510 Loans receivable, net 8,712,723 8,196,284 8,156,310 7,817,108 516,439 556,413 895,615 Other assets 1,009,698 897,074 885,806 914,643 112,624 123,892 95,055 Total assets $ 12,676,361 12,073,779 12,115,484 11,897,644 602,582 560,877 778,717

Total debt securities of $2.723 billion at June 30, 2019 decreased $55.2 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $75.0 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

The loan portfolio of $8.842 billion increased $270 million, or 13 percent annualized, during the current quarter excluding the FNB acquisition. The loan category with the largest increase was other commercial loans which increased $114 million, or 6 percent. Excluding the acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $648 million, or 8 percent, since June 30, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $397 million, or 9 percent.

Credit Quality Summary



At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Allowance for loan and lease losses Balance at beginning of period $ 131,239 131,239 129,568 129,568 Provision for loan losses 57 57 9,953 5,513 Charge-offs (6,200 ) (3,341 ) (17,807 ) (7,611 ) Recoveries 3,958 1,831 9,525 4,094 Balance at end of period $ 129,054 129,786 131,239 131,564 Other real estate owned $ 7,281 8,125 7,480 13,616 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 3,463 2,451 2,018 12,751 Non-accrual loans 41,195 40,269 47,252 58,170 Total non-performing assets $ 51,939 50,845 56,750 84,537 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 289 % 304 % 266 % 186 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.58 % 1.66 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 37,937 36,894 33,567 39,650 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 25,019 24,468 25,833 34,991 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 6,041 6,747 10,660 18,380 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 2,785 2,649 4,811 7,265

Non-performing assets of $51.9 million at June 30, 2019 increased $1.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $32.6 million, or 39 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2019 was 0.41 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 30 basis points from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $37.9 million at June 30, 2019 increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2019 was 0.43 percent, which was a decrease of 1 basis point from prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from prior year second quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses ("allowance") as a percent of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2019 was 1.46 percent, which was a 10 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 20 basis points from a year ago. The decrease was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the FNB acquisition which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses

(Dollars in thousands) Provision

for Loan

Losses Net

Charge-Offs ALLL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Second quarter 2019 $ — $ 732 1.46 % 0.43 % 0.41 % First quarter 2019 57 1,510 1.56 % 0.44 % 0.42 % Fourth quarter 2018 1,246 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Second quarter 2018 4,718 762 1.66 % 0.50 % 0.71 % First quarter 2018 795 2,755 1.66 % 0.59 % 0.64 % Fourth quarter 2017 2,886 2,894 1.97 % 0.57 % 0.68 % Third quarter 2017 3,327 3,628 1.99 % 0.45 % 0.67 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $732 thousand compared to $1.5 million for the prior quarter and $762 thousand from the same quarter last year. There was no current quarter provision for loan losses compared to $57 thousand in the prior quarter and $4.7 million in the prior year second quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,265,077 3,051,119 3,001,178 2,914,885 213,958 263,899 350,192 NOW and DDA accounts 2,487,806 2,383,806 2,391,307 2,354,214 104,000 96,499 133,592 Savings accounts 1,412,046 1,373,544 1,346,790 1,330,637 38,502 65,256 81,409 Money market deposit accounts 1,647,372 1,689,962 1,684,284 1,723,681 (42,590 ) (36,912 ) (76,309 ) Certificate accounts 897,625 896,731 901,484 927,608 894 (3,859 ) (29,983 ) Core deposits, total 9,709,926 9,395,162 9,325,043 9,251,025 314,764 384,883 458,901 Wholesale deposits 144,949 192,953 168,724 172,550 (48,004 ) (23,775 ) (27,601 ) Deposits, total 9,854,875 9,588,115 9,493,767 9,423,575 266,760 361,108 431,300 Repurchase agreements 494,651 489,620 396,151 361,515 5,031 98,500 133,136 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 319,996 154,683 440,175 395,037 165,313 (120,179 ) (75,041 ) Other borrowed funds 14,765 14,738 14,708 9,917 27 57 4,848 Subordinated debentures 139,912 134,048 134,051 134,058 5,864 5,861 5,854 Other liabilities 164,786 141,725 120,778 99,550 23,061 44,008 65,236 Total liabilities $ 10,988,985 10,522,929 10,599,630 10,423,652 466,056 389,355 565,333

Excluding the acquisition, core deposits of $9.710 billion as of June 30, 2019 increased $110 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $184 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $120 million, or 16 percent annualized, over the prior quarter and increased $257 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances of $320 million at June 30, 2019, increased $165 million over the prior quarter and decreased $75.0 million over the prior year second quarter. FHLB advances and wholesale deposits will continue to fluctuate to supplement liquidity needs during the year.

Stockholders' Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Common equity $ 1,643,928 1,526,963 1,525,281 1,494,274 116,965 118,647 149,654 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,448 23,887 (9,427 ) (20,282 ) 19,561 52,875 63,730 Total stockholders' equity 1,687,376 1,550,850 1,515,854 1,473,992 136,526 171,522 213,384 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (385,533 ) (337,134 ) (338,828 ) (342,243 ) (48,399 ) (46,705 ) (43,290 ) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,301,843 1,213,716 1,177,026 1,131,749 88,127 124,817 170,094





Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.31 % 12.84 % 12.51 % 12.39 % Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets 10.59 % 10.34 % 9.99 % 9.79 % Book value per common share $ 19.48 18.33 17.93 17.44 1.15 1.55 2.04 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.03 14.35 13.93 13.39 0.68 1.10 1.64

Tangible stockholders' equity of $1.302 billion at June 30, 2019 increased $88.1 million compared to the prior quarter which was the result of $87.1 million of Company stock issued for the acquisition of FNB, earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income; such increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition. Tangible stockholders' equity increased $170 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the impact from the FNB acquisition which was offset by a decrease of $25.5 million from the cumulative-effect adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards. Tangible book value per common share of $15.03 at current quarter end increased $0.68 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.64 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends

On June 25, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend was payable July 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 9, 2019. The dividend was the 137th consecutive quarterly dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Compared to March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Net interest income Interest income $ 132,385 126,116 117,715 6,269 14,670 Interest expense 12,089 10,904 9,161 1,185 2,928 Total net interest income 120,296 115,212 108,554 5,084 11,742 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 20,025 18,015 18,804 2,010 1,221 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,192 967 2,243 225 (1,051 ) Gain on sale of loans 7,762 5,798 8,142 1,964 (380 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investments 134 213 (56 ) (79 ) 190 Other income 1,721 3,481 2,695 (1,760 ) (974 ) Total non-interest income 30,834 28,474 31,828 2,360 (994 ) Total income $ 151,130 143,686 140,382 7,444 10,748 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.33 % 4.34 % 4.17 %

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $120 million increased $5.1 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $11.7 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The increase in net interest income over the prior quarter and prior year second quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $4.5 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $12.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $12.1 million increased $1.2 million, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by the increase in FHLB advances which supplemented the liquidity needs during the current quarter. The current quarter interest expense increased $3.0 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily due to the increased amount of deposits and borrowings. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the current quarter was 45 basis points compared to 43 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year second quarter.

The Company's net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.33 percent compared to 4.34 percent in the prior quarter. The yield on loans increased 2 basis points and was offset by the 2 basis points increase in funding cost related to the increased short-term borrowings while the cost of core deposits remained unchanged. The current quarter net interest margin included 5 basis points of discount accretion on acquired loans compared to 6 basis points in the prior quarter. The current quarter also included 1 basis point from the recovery of interest on loans previously placed on non-accrual compared to 2 basis points in the prior quarter. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion and 1 basis point from non-accrual interest, the core net interest margin was 4.27 percent compared to 4.26 in the prior quarter and 4.11 percent in the prior year ago second quarter. The current quarter net interest margin increased 16 basis points over the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 4.17 percent. The increase in the margin from the prior year second quarter resulted from the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans and the increased yields on the loan portfolio which more than offset the increase in funding costs. "The stable net interest margin reflects discipline in loan pricing by each of the Bank divisions," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, the Bank divisions continue to focus on growing a low-cost core deposit base, especially non-interest bearing deposits."

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.8 million which was an increase of $2.4 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $994 thousand, or 3 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $20.0 million for the current quarter increased $2.0 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter due primarily to seasonality. Service charges and other fees for the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter which was due to the increased number of accounts driven by organic growth. Gain on the sale of loans of $7.8 million, increased $2.0 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter as a result of seasonality.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 Compensation and employee benefits $ 51,973 52,728 49,023 (755 ) 2,950 Occupancy and equipment 8,180 8,437 7,662 (257 ) 518 Advertising and promotions 2,767 2,388 2,530 379 237 Data processing 4,062 3,892 4,241 170 (179 ) Other real estate owned 191 139 211 52 (20 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,848 1,285 1,329 563 519 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,865 1,694 1,748 171 117 Other expenses 15,284 12,267 15,051 3,017 233 Total non-interest expense $ 86,170 82,830 81,795 3,340 4,375

Total non-interest expense of $86.2 million for the current quarter increased $3.3 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $4.4 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $2.9 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the acquisition and an increased number of employees driven by organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $518 thousand or 7 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current year acquisition and general cost increases. Other expenses of $15.3 million, increased $3.0 million, or 25 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.8 million during the current quarter compared to $214 thousand in the prior quarter and $2.9 million in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the second quarter of 2019 was $12.6 million, an increase of $901 thousand, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $3.1 million, or 33 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 19 percent which compares to 19 percent in the prior quarter and 18 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 54.50 percent, an 87 basis points improvement from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 55.37 percent and was driven by controlling operating costs combined with the increase in net interest income. The current quarter efficiency ratio improved 94 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 55.44 percent and was driven by the increase in net interest income that more than offset the increased operating costs as a result of the Company's growth.





Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Compared to June 30, 2018

Income Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 258,501 $ 220,781 $ 37,720 17 % Interest expense 22,993 16,935 6,058 36 % Total net interest income 235,508 203,846 31,662 16 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 38,040 35,675 2,365 7 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,159 3,720 (1,561 ) (42 )% Gain on sale of loans 13,560 14,239 (679 ) (5 )% Loss on sale of investments 347 (389 ) 736 (189 )% Other income 5,202 4,669 533 11 % Total non-interest income 59,308 57,914 1,394 2 % $ 294,816 $ 261,760 $ 33,056 13 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.33 % 4.14 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 increased $31.7 million, or 16 percent, from the first six months of 2018 and was primarily attributable to a $30.2 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $23.0 million for the first half of 2019 increased $6.1 million, or 36 percent over the prior year same period as a result of increased deposits and borrowings combined with interest rate increases. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2019 was 44 basis points compared to 36 basis points for 2018.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2019 was 4.33 percent, a 19 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.14 percent for the first half of 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio combined with relatively stable cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $59.3 million for the first six months of 2019 increased $1.4 million, or 2 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $38.0 million for 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year as a result of an increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2018 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 104,701 $ 94,744 $ 9,957 11 % Occupancy and equipment 16,617 14,936 1,681 11 % Advertising and promotions 5,155 4,700 455 10 % Data processing 7,954 8,208 (254 ) (3 )% Other real estate owned 330 283 47 17 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,133 2,535 598 24 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 3,559 2,804 755 27 % Other expenses 27,551 27,212 339 1 % Total non-interest expense $ 169,000 $ 155,422 $ 13,578 9 %

Total non-interest expense of $169 million for the first half of 2019 increased $13.6 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first half. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2019 increased $10.0 million, or 11 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth combined with annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first half of 2019 increased $1.7 million, or 11 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for the first half of 2019, a decrease of $4.7 million from the same period in the prior year. Net charge-offs during the first half of 2019 were $2.2 million compared to $3.5 million during the same period in 2018.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $24.2 million in the first half of 2019 increased $6.4 million, or 36 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent for the first six months of 2019 improved 161 basis points from the prior year first six months efficiency ratio of 56.54 percent and was driven by the increase in net interest income that more than offset the increased operating costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company's portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company's business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain (and maintain) customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company's markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company's success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 19, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 7382835. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/g6hp4cea. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 7382835 by August 2, 2019.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell, and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all operating in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d'Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango, and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista, both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona; and First Community Bank Utah, Layton, operating in Utah.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 181,526 139,333 161,782 174,239 Federal funds sold — 115 — — Interest bearing cash deposits 49,683 63,079 42,008 193,893 Cash and cash equivalents 231,209 202,527 203,790 368,132 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,470,634 2,522,322 2,571,663 2,177,352 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 252,097 255,572 297,915 620,409 Total debt securities 2,722,731 2,777,894 2,869,578 2,797,761 Loans held for sale, at fair value 54,711 29,389 33,156 53,788 Loans receivable 8,841,777 8,326,070 8,287,549 7,948,672 Allowance for loan and lease losses (129,054 ) (129,786 ) (131,239 ) (131,564 ) Loans receivable, net 8,712,723 8,196,284 8,156,310 7,817,108 Premises and equipment, net 296,915 277,619 241,528 240,373 Other real estate owned 7,281 8,125 7,480 13,616 Accrued interest receivable 58,567 57,367 54,408 55,973 Deferred tax asset 3,371 12,554 23,564 34,211 Core deposit intangible, net 54,646 47,548 49,242 52,708 Goodwill 330,887 289,586 289,586 289,535 Non-marketable equity securities 23,031 16,435 27,871 26,107 Bank-owned life insurance 93,543 82,819 82,320 81,379 Other assets 86,746 75,632 76,651 66,953 Total assets $ 12,676,361 12,073,779 12,115,484 11,897,644 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,265,077 3,051,119 3,001,178 2,914,885 Interest bearing deposits 6,589,798 6,536,996 6,492,589 6,508,690 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 494,651 489,620 396,151 361,515 FHLB advances 319,996 154,683 440,175 395,037 Other borrowed funds 14,765 14,738 14,708 9,917 Subordinated debentures 139,912 134,048 134,051 134,058 Accrued interest payable 5,091 4,709 4,252 3,952 Other liabilities 159,695 137,016 116,526 95,598 Total liabilities 10,988,985 10,522,929 10,599,630 10,423,652 Stockholders' Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 866 846 845 845 Paid-in capital 1,139,289 1,051,299 1,051,253 1,049,724 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 503,773 474,818 473,183 443,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,448 23,887 (9,427 ) (20,282 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,687,376 1,550,850 1,515,854 1,473,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,676,361 12,073,779 12,115,484 11,897,644





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest Income Debt securities $ 21,892 21,351 22,370 43,243 42,512 Residential real estate loans 11,410 10,779 10,149 22,189 18,934 Commercial loans 88,043 83,539 75,824 171,582 141,339 Consumer and other loans 11,040 10,447 9,372 21,487 17,996 Total interest income 132,385 126,116 117,715 258,501 220,781 Interest Expense Deposits 5,624 5,341 4,617 10,965 8,533 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 886 802 486 1,688 971 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,847 3,055 2,513 6,902 4,602 Other borrowed funds 38 38 26 76 42 Subordinated debentures 1,694 1,668 1,519 3,362 2,787 Total interest expense 12,089 10,904 9,161 22,993 16,935 Net Interest Income 120,296 115,212 108,554 235,508 203,846 Provision for loan losses — 57 4,718 57 5,513 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 120,296 115,155 103,836 235,451 198,333 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 20,025 18,015 18,804 38,040 35,675 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,192 967 2,243 2,159 3,720 Gain on sale of loans 7,762 5,798 8,142 13,560 14,239 Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 134 213 (56 ) 347 (389 ) Other income 1,721 3,481 2,695 5,202 4,669 Total non-interest income 30,834 28,474 31,828 59,308 57,914 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 51,973 52,728 49,023 104,701 94,744 Occupancy and equipment 8,180 8,437 7,662 16,617 14,936 Advertising and promotions 2,767 2,388 2,530 5,155 4,700 Data processing 4,062 3,892 4,241 7,954 8,208 Other real estate owned 191 139 211 330 283 Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,848 1,285 1,329 3,133 2,535 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,865 1,694 1,748 3,559 2,804 Other expenses 15,284 12,267 15,051 27,551 27,212 Total non-interest expense 86,170 82,830 81,795 169,000 155,422 Income Before Income Taxes 64,960 60,799 53,869 125,759 100,825 Federal and state income tax expense 12,568 11,667 9,485 24,235 17,882 Net Income $ 52,392 49,132 44,384 101,524 82,943





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 938,467 $ 11,410 4.86 % $ 917,324 $ 10,779 4.70 % Commercial loans 1 6,803,541 89,191 5.26 % 6,524,190 84,613 5.26 % Consumer and other loans 868,733 11,040 5.10 % 839,011 10,447 5.05 % Total loans 2 8,610,741 111,641 5.20 % 8,280,525 105,839 5.18 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 957,177 9,982 4.17 % 960,569 9,950 4.14 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,911,173 14,246 2.98 % 1,845,677 13,729 2.98 % Total earning assets 11,479,091 135,869 4.75 % 11,086,771 129,518 4.74 % Goodwill and intangibles 351,466 337,963 Non-earning assets 584,459 520,353 Total assets $ 12,415,016 $ 11,945,087 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,084,404 $ — — % $ 2,943,770 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,394,505 985 0.17 % 2,320,928 961 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,389,548 253 0.07 % 1,359,807 234 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,662,545 1,125 0.27 % 1,690,305 1,010 0.24 % Certificate accounts 902,134 2,222 0.99 % 905,005 2,014 0.90 % Total core deposits 9,433,136 4,585 0.19 % 9,219,815 4,219 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 5 162,495 1,039 2.56 % 169,361 1,122 2.69 % FHLB advances 476,204 3,847 3.20 % 352,773 3,055 3.46 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 593,990 2,618 1.77 % 556,325 2,508 1.83 % Total funding liabilities 10,665,825 12,089 0.45 % 10,298,274 10,904 0.43 % Other liabilities 109,480 116,143 Total liabilities 10,775,305 10,414,417 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 860 846 Paid-in capital 1,110,138 1,051,261 Retained earnings 500,015 471,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,698 6,937 Total stockholders' equity 1,639,711 1,530,670 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,415,016 $ 11,945,087 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 123,780 $ 118,614 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.30 % 4.31 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.33 % 4.34 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.1 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $294 thousand and $293 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 938,467 $ 11,410 4.86 % $ 874,839 $ 10,149 4.64 % Commercial loans 1 6,803,541 89,191 5.26 % 6,158,095 76,834 5.00 % Consumer and other loans 868,733 11,040 5.10 % 761,751 9,372 4.93 % Total loans 2 8,610,741 111,641 5.20 % 7,794,685 96,355 4.96 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 957,177 9,982 4.17 % 1,085,520 12,634 4.66 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,911,173 14,246 2.98 % 1,931,846 12,630 2.62 % Total earning assets 11,479,091 135,869 4.75 % 10,812,051 121,619 4.51 % Goodwill and intangibles 351,466 343,201 Non-earning assets 584,459 473,750 Total assets $ 12,415,016 $ 11,629,002 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,084,404 $ — — % $ 2,800,719 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,394,505 985 0.17 % 2,316,927 1,009 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,389,548 253 0.07 % 1,319,966 231 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,662,545 1,125 0.27 % 1,746,960 856 0.20 % Certificate accounts 902,134 2,222 0.99 % 941,099 1,592 0.68 % Total core deposits 9,433,136 4,585 0.19 % 9,125,671 3,688 0.16 % Wholesale deposits 5 162,495 1,039 2.56 % 153,127 929 2.43 % FHLB advances 476,204 3,847 3.20 % 290,391 2,513 3.42 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 593,990 2,618 1.77 % 510,636 2,031 1.60 % Total funding liabilities 10,665,825 12,089 0.45 % 10,079,825 9,161 0.36 % Other liabilities 109,480 74,600 Total liabilities 10,775,305 10,154,425 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 860 845 Paid-in capital 1,110,138 1,049,270 Retained earnings 500,015 443,607 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,698 (19,145 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,639,711 1,474,577 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,415,016 $ 11,629,002 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 123,780 $ 112,458 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.30 % 4.15 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.33 % 4.17 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.1 million and $1.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $2.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $294 thousand and $305 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Six Months ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 927,953 $ 22,189 4.78 % $ 829,579 $ 18,934 4.56 % Commercial loans 1 6,664,637 173,804 5.26 % 5,856,533 143,308 4.93 % Consumer and other loans 853,954 21,487 5.07 % 740,569 17,996 4.90 % Total loans 2 8,446,544 217,480 5.19 % 7,426,681 180,238 4.89 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 958,864 19,932 4.16 % 1,089,605 25,429 4.67 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,878,606 27,975 2.98 % 1,793,849 22,902 2.55 % Total earning assets 11,284,014 265,387 4.74 % 10,310,135 228,569 4.47 % Goodwill and intangibles 344,752 281,673 Non-earning assets 552,583 432,533 Total assets $ 12,181,349 $ 11,024,341 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,014,476 $ — — % $ 2,637,342 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,357,920 1,946 0.17 % 2,165,039 1,827 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,374,759 487 0.07 % 1,252,760 423 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,676,348 2,135 0.26 % 1,689,730 1,576 0.19 % Certificate accounts 903,562 4,236 0.95 % 908,940 2,911 0.65 % Total core deposits 9,327,065 8,804 0.19 % 8,653,811 6,737 0.16 % Wholesale deposits 5 165,909 2,161 2.63 % 151,362 1,796 2.39 % FHLB advances 414,830 6,902 3.31 % 257,800 4,602 3.55 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 575,262 5,126 1.80 % 516,108 3,800 1.48 % Total funding liabilities 10,483,066 22,993 0.44 % 9,579,081 16,935 0.36 % Other liabilities 112,793 50,421 Total liabilities 10,595,859 9,629,502 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 853 827 Paid-in capital 1,080,861 978,046 Retained earnings 485,898 432,143 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,878 (16,177 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,585,490 1,394,839 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,181,349 $ 11,024,341 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 242,394 $ 211,634 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.30 % 4.11 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.33 % 4.14 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $2.2 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $4.1 million and $5.2 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $587 thousand and $609 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 140,186 $ 126,820 $ 126,595 $ 138,171 11 % 11 % 1 % Pre-sold and spec construction 171,464 135,137 121,938 96,008 27 % 41 % 79 % Total residential construction 311,650 261,957 248,533 234,179 19 % 25 % 33 % Land development 120,052 126,417 137,814 108,641 (5 )% (13 )% 11 % Consumer land or lots 128,544 125,818 127,775 110,846 2 % 1 % 16 % Unimproved land 74,244 75,113 83,579 72,150 (1 )% (11 )% 3 % Developed lots for operative builders 14,117 16,171 17,061 12,708 (13 )% (17 )% 11 % Commercial lots 57,447 35,511 34,096 27,661 62 % 68 % 108 % Other construction 453,782 454,965 520,005 478,037 — % (13 )% (5 )% Total land, lot, and other construction 848,186 833,995 920,330 810,043 2 % (8 )% 5 % Owner occupied 1,418,190 1,367,530 1,343,563 1,302,737 4 % 6 % 9 % Non-owner occupied 1,780,988 1,662,390 1,605,960 1,495,532 7 % 11 % 19 % Total commercial real estate 3,199,178 3,029,920 2,949,523 2,798,269 6 % 8 % 14 % Commercial and industrial 1,024,828 922,124 907,340 909,688 11 % 13 % 13 % Agriculture 697,893 641,146 646,822 661,218 9 % 8 % 6 % 1st lien 1,154,221 1,102,920 1,108,227 1,072,917 5 % 4 % 8 % Junior lien 53,055 54,964 56,689 64,821 (3 )% (6 )% (18 )% Total 1-4 family 1,207,276 1,157,884 1,164,916 1,137,738 4 % 4 % 6 % Multifamily residential 278,539 268,156 247,457 218,061 4 % 13 % 28 % Home equity lines of credit 592,355 557,895 539,938 500,036 6 % 10 % 18 % Other consumer 167,964 163,568 165,865 164,288 3 % 1 % 2 % Total consumer 760,319 721,463 705,803 664,324 5 % 8 % 14 % States and political subdivisions 454,085 398,848 404,671 419,025 14 % 12 % 8 % Other 114,534 119,966 125,310 149,915 (5 )% (9 )% (24 )% Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 8,896,488 8,355,459 8,320,705 8,002,460 6 % 7 % 11 % Less loans held for sale 1 (54,711 ) (29,389 ) (33,156 ) (53,788 ) 86 % 65 % 2 % Total loans receivable $ 8,841,777 $ 8,326,070 $ 8,287,549 $ 7,948,672 6 % 7 % 11 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification





Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 283 — — 48 — 283 — Pre-sold and spec construction 1,261 456 463 492 1,261 — — Total residential construction 1,544 456 463 540 1,261 283 — Land development 1,272 2,272 2,166 7,564 672 — 600 Consumer land or lots 1,075 1,126 1,428 1,593 615 — 460 Unimproved land 8,864 9,222 9,338 9,962 7,332 — 1,532 Developed lots for operative builders — 67 68 126 — — — Commercial lots 575 663 1,046 1,059 — — 575 Other construction 241 111 120 155 — 131 110 Total land, lot and other construction 12,027 13,461 14,166 20,459 8,619 131 3,277 Owner occupied 6,998 7,229 5,940 12,891 5,207 219 1,572 Non-owner occupied 7,198 7,368 10,567 15,337 7,198 — — Total commercial real estate 14,196 14,597 16,507 28,228 12,405 219 1,572 Commercial and industrial 5,690 3,893 3,914 7,692 5,358 118 214 Agriculture 4,228 4,488 7,040 10,497 3,192 886 150 1st lien 10,211 10,279 10,290 9,725 7,077 1,383 1,751 Junior lien 592 582 565 3,257 520 — 72 Total 1-4 family 10,803 10,861 10,855 12,982 7,597 1,383 1,823 Multifamily residential — — — 634 — — — Home equity lines of credit 2,474 2,288 2,770 3,112 2,104 182 188 Other consumer 597 453 456 393 352 188 57 Total consumer 3,071 2,741 3,226 3,505 2,456 370 245 Other 380 348 579 — 307 73 — Total $ 51,939 50,845 56,750 84,537 41,195 3,463 7,281

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 49 $ 282 $ 1,661 $ 1,525 (83 )% (97 )% (97 )% Pre-sold and spec construction 219 553 887 721 (60 )% (75 )% (70 )% Total residential construction 268 835 2,548 2,246 (68 )% (89 )% (88 )% Land development 1,990 — 228 728 n/m 773 % 173 % Consumer land or lots 206 510 200 471 (60 )% 3 % (56 )% Unimproved land 658 685 579 1,450 (4 )% 14 % (55 )% Developed lots for operative builders — 4 122 — (100 )% (100 )% n/m Commercial lots — 331 203 — (100 )% (100 )% n/m Other construction — 1,234 4,170 — (100 )% (100 )% n/m Total land, lot and other construction 2,854 2,764 5,502 2,649 3 % (48 )% 8 % Owner occupied 5,322 4,463 2,981 3,571 19 % 79 % 49 % Non-owner occupied 11,700 6,604 1,245 8,414 77 % 840 % 39 % Total commercial real estate 17,022 11,067 4,226 11,985 54 % 303 % 42 % Commercial and industrial 3,006 4,070 3,374 5,745 (26 )% (11 )% (48 )% Agriculture 3,125 5,709 6,455 5,288 (45 )% (52 )% (41 )% 1st lien 2,776 7,179 5,384 5,132 (61 )% (48 )% (46 )% Junior lien 1,302 583 118 989 123 % 1,003 % 32 % Total 1-4 family 4,078 7,762 5,502 6,121 (47 )% (26 )% (33 )% Multifamily Residential 1,598 — — — n/m n/m n/m Home equity lines of credit 3,931 2,925 3,562 3,940 34 % 10 % — % Other consumer 1,683 1,357 1,650 1,665 24 % 2 % 1 % Total consumer 5,614 4,282 5,212 5,605 31 % 8 % — % States and political subdivisions — — 229 — n/m (100 )% n/m Other 372 405 519 11 (8 )% (28 )% 3,282 % Total $ 37,937 $ 36,894 $ 33,567 $ 39,650 3 % 13 % (4 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Pre-sold and spec construction $ (6 ) (4 ) (352 ) (344 ) — 6 Land development 15 23 (116 ) (107 ) 42 27 Consumer land or lots (2 ) (20 ) (146 ) (92 ) 37 39 Unimproved land (54 ) (9 ) (445 ) (144 ) — 54 Developed lots for operative builders (18 ) — 33 33 — 18 Commercial lots (3 ) (2 ) 1 4 — 3 Other construction (32 ) — (19 ) — 9 41 Total land, lot and other construction (94 ) (8 ) (692 ) (306 ) 88 182 Owner occupied 139 75 1,320 1,000 226 87 Non-owner occupied 7 30 853 (4 ) 130 123 Total commercial real estate 146 105 2,173 996 356 210 Commercial and industrial 37 (4 ) 2,449 1,471 555 518 Agriculture (32 ) 14 16 44 67 99 1st lien 56 198 577 (193 ) 298 242 Junior lien (222 ) (52 ) (371 ) (34 ) 29 251 Total 1-4 family (166 ) 146 206 (227 ) 327 493 Multifamily residential — — (649 ) (6 ) — — Home equity lines of credit (11 ) (5 ) (97 ) (38 ) 13 24 Other consumer 313 223 261 111 470 157 Total consumer 302 218 164 73 483 181 Other 2,055 1,043 4,967 1,816 4,324 2,269 Total $ 2,242 1,510 8,282 3,517 6,200 3,958

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO (406) 751-4722 Ron J. Copher, CFO (406) 751-7706





Source: Glacier Bancorp, Inc.