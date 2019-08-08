Giga-tronics Reports Results for First Quarter FY 2020; Second Consecutive Quarter of Net Profitability with Strong Growth in RADAR/EW Test Solution Sales





DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) (the "Company") reported today revenues for the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019 of $3.5 million, a $448,000 or 15% increase as compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The revenue increase in the first fiscal quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a $1.8 million increase in sales related to the Company's RADAR/EW (Electronic Warfare) Testing Solution in its Giga-tronics Division. Sales in the Company's Microsource Division decreased $1.3 million due to typical quarter to quarter fluctuation given the timing of large, multi-year RADAR filter production orders. In recent years Microsource sales have consistently totaled between $7 million and $9 million annually. Furthermore, sales in the Microsource Division were impacted by the adoption of ASC 606 on April 1, 2018, which changed the way the Company recognizes revenue for certain contracts.



The Company's operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $128,000 compared to an operating loss of $70,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and first quarter EBITDA increased to $304,000 in fiscal 2020 compared to $133,000 for same quarter in fiscal 2019. The improvement was primarily due to the shipment of the second of two RADAR/EW test systems to the U.S. Navy in April of 2019 which were ordered in February 2019. Operating expenses remained relatively even in the first quarters of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $15,000, or $0.00 per fully diluted common share, compared to a $287,000 net loss, or $0.03 per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to the increased revenues described above.

Effective March 31, 2019, the Company adopted the required ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). ASU 2016‑02 requires lessees to recognize right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. The adoption of the new leases standard resulted in a right of use asset impact of $1.4 million and lease liability impact of $1.8 million adjustments to the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019.

John Regazzi, CEO of the Company said, "Giga-tronics is focused on developing unique new solutions for the EW segment of the defense market based upon our ASGA platform that are intended to create opportunities for us to earn additional business from our existing customers and compel new RADAR & EW programs to adopt our ASGA platform. We believe our disruptive solution provides us the ability to drive continued high margin revenue growth and gain increasing market share."

Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, "This is the second consecutive quarter where we have achieved profitability. The combined EBITDA for the last two quarters was approximately $700,000 which was driven by a revenue growth of 30%."

Mr. Henckels continued, "The Company has a solid sole source RADAR filter business, which achieves between $7 million to $9 million in revenue per year. The RADAR/EW test business is the expected growth engine for our business and with it we anticipate a profitable fiscal year 2020."

Earnings Conference Call

Giga-tronics will host a conference call today, August 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results. To participate in the call, dial (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818, and enter PIN Code 8024436#. The call will also be broadcast over the internet at www.gigatronics.com under "Investor Relations." The conference call discussion will reflect management's views as of August 8, 2019 only.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components ("MIC") for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands except share data) June 29, 2019 March 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash-equivalents $ 1,010 $ 878 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8 and $8, respectively 823 568 Inventories, net 2,748 2,734 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,302 1,354 Total current assets 5,883 5,534 Property and equipment, net 543 569 Right of use asset 1,297 — Other long term assets 176 176 Total assets $ 7,899 $ 6,279 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 429 $ — Accounts payable 930 747 Loan payable, net of discounts and issuance costs 1,473 1,781 Accrued payroll and benefits 387 476 Deferred rent — 74 Lease obligations 386 41 Deferred liability related to asset sale 40 40 Other current liabilities 715 754 Total current liabilities 4,360 3,913 Other non-current liabilities 242 172 Long term deferred rent — 358 Long term obligations - leases 1,372 21 Total liabilities 5,974 4,464 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock; no par value; Authorized - 1,000,000 shares

Series A- designated 250,000 shares; no shares at June 29, 2019 and March 30, 2019 issued and outstanding — — Series B, C, D- designated 19,500 shares; 18,533.51 shares at June 29, 2019 and March 30, 2019 issued and outstanding; (liquidation preference of $3,540 at June 29, 2019 and March 30, 2019) 2,911 2,911 Series E- designated 100,000 shares; 98,400 shares at June 29, 2019 and at March 30, 2019 issued and outstanding; (liquidation preference of $3,690 at June 29, 2019 and March 30, 2019) 1,893 1,895 Common stock; no par value; Authorized - 40,000,000 shares; 11,343,011 shares at June 29, 2019 and 11,360,511 shares at March 30, 2019 issued and outstanding 25,654 25,557 Accumulated deficit (28,533) (28,548) Total shareholders' equity 1,925 1,815 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,899 $ 6,279





GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Month Periods Ended June 29, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Net revenue Goods $ 1,938 $ 207 Services 1,560 2,843 Total revenue 3,498 3,050 Cost of goods and services 1,968 1,744 Gross profit 1,530 1,306 43.7% 42.8% Operating expenses: Engineering 355 375 Selling, general and administrative 1,047 1,001 Total operating expenses 1,402 1,376 Operating income (loss) 128 (70) Interest expense: Interest expense, net (94) (127) Interest expense from accretion of loan discount (19) (50) Total interest expense, net (113) (177) Income (loss) before income taxes 15 (247) Provision for income taxes — 40 Net income (loss) $ 15 $ (287) Depreciation and amortization 47 73 Amortization of demo equipment 34 73 Share-based compensation 95 57 Income taxes — 40 Interest 113 177 EBITDA $ 304 $ 133 Income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.00 $ (0.03) Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.03) Weighted average common shares used in per share calculation: Basic 10,775 10,419 Diluted 23,090 10,419

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated