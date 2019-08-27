Quantcast

Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference on Sept. 4

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will address the 12th Annual Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference in Boston, Mass., on Sept. 4, 2019, starting at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle's remarks on the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Source:  
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

 

Source: Canadian National Railway

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CNI




