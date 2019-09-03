Quantcast

Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Sept. 11, 2019, starting at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle's remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.



