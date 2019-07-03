Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Gruber to Moderate a Panel Discussion at Bio World Congress in Iowa



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber will moderate a panel discussion on the topic of "Taking on the Problem of Greenhouse Gasses to Make a Difference" at the Bio World Congress taking place July 8-10, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.



This important breakout session will be held on day 3 of the congress, on July 10, 2019 from 10:15am - 11:30am (CDT), located in Room 309. The panelists include Pramod Kumbhar, Chief Technology Officer of Praj Industries, Fred Moesler, Chief Technology Officer at Renmatix, Alex Clayton, Vice President of Business Development from Agrisoma, Steele Lorenz, Business Development Director of Farmer's Business Network and Stephen Wetmore, Business Development Director of Roundtable Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).

Bio World Congress is a unique forum for business executives, government officials, academic researchers and end users to share the latest advances in industrial chemicals and products, food ingredients, advanced biofuels and biorefinery platforms, synthetic biology, agricultural technologies, crop production and more.



About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation "low-carbon" fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo's technology, Gevo can also serve markets to produce chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

