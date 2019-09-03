Gevo Supplies Avfuel with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for Demonstration Event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming





ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) a leading renewable fuels and chemicals manufacturer, announced today it supplied sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support the Avfuel demonstration event to raise awareness on the viability and safety of SAF.



Scheduled for today and tomorrow, Avfuel will supply 7,300 gallons of ASTM D1655 standard SAF to fixed-based operator (FBO) Jackson Hole Aviation for operators flying to and from the airfield during the demonstration days.

"We're cheering on Avfuel, and the people who choose to buy Sustainable Aviation Fuels. It makes a difference. Demonstrations such as this help educate aircraft operators and owners that products exist that burn cleaner, reduce carbon emission and provide low carbon, high protein animal feed back into the food chain. Building awareness that owners and operators have the power to choose a product that makes a difference," says Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation "low-carbon" fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo's technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com.

