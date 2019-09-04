Gevo Announces Breakthrough Development of Low-Carbon No Particulate Renewable Diesel



Converting Isobutanol or Fusel Oils to Renewable Diesel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) a leading renewable fuels and chemicals manufacturer, announced today that it has developed proprietary, breakthrough processes that converts either low-carbon isobutanol or low-value "fusel oils," a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as alcohol production, into renewable diesel. This renewable diesel is expected to compete head-to-head on price with natural and petroleum-based equivalents, while reducing particulates and CO2 emissions.



Low-carbon renewable diesel is biomass-derived transportation fuel suitable for use in diesel engines and has increased in demand since the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) went into effect. Additionally, the marine sector will have to reduce sulphur emissions to meet new international water regulations beginning in 2020. Gevo expects this to open yet another door for Gevo products.



"Not only are we going after the whole gallon to replace fossil-based fuels, we are going after the whole slate of renewable low-carbon liquid fuel products. In addition to being a low-carbon intensity fuel, our product has no sulfur or particulates," stated Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo "This technology leverages off our platform of low-carbon alcohols and I give credit to our catalytic chemistry team, led by Jonathan Smith, for this breakthrough."



About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation "low-carbon" fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo's technology, Gevo can also serve markets for the production of chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

