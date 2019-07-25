Quantcast

Geron to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq:GERN) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2019 via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Participants may access the conference call live via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (877) 303-9139 or internationally +1 (760) 536-5195. The passcode is 2379646. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to minimize any delay in joining the call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.geron.com/investors/events. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

