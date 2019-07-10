Gerard F. Joyce, Jr. Elected to Board of Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation





NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., managing director, deputy general trust counsel, and national head of trust and estates, has been elected to the board of directors of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).



The SWCRF funds collaborative, cross-institutional medical research which seeks to correct the abnormal gene function which causes cancer. This research serves as the basis for developing minimally toxic treatments for cancer patients. Since its establishment in 1976, the Foundation has funded approximately $100 million in cancer research. For more information, please visit https://www.waxmancancer.org.

"The Foundation's commitment to international collaboration among cancer researchers has led to significant breakthroughs in the fight for cures and better treatment options," said Mr. Joyce. "I am proud to work with an organization which continues to make great strides toward the eradication of cancer."

Mr. Joyce has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry, and joined Fiduciary Trust in August 2017. In addition to his work with the SWCRF, he serves on the Calvary Hospital Professional Advisors Council and the New York Public Library's Planned Giving Advisory Board. Mr. Joyce also previously served as an officer of the New York Community Trust.

"We wouldn't be able to fund critical scientific research without the dedication and generosity of our board members, supporters and volunteers," said Samuel Waxman, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of the SWCRF. "We welcome Gerry to our board of directors, and we are grateful to him for devoting his time to helping us reach our goals."

About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation's collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF, visit www.waxmancancer.org.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$715 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

