Genting UK and Galaxy Gaming Extend Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement





LAS VEGAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading casino operator Genting UK has today announced an extension to its current partnership with independent games provider Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GLXZ), after signing a new multi-year agreement with the company.



The integrated partnership will involve product and marketing support for all Galaxy Gaming proprietary table game titles and progressive systems at certain Genting properties across the UK.

Galaxy Gaming is a leading independent table games provider, that designs, develops, and manufactures casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the global gaming industry.

Marike Downes, Head of Product Development at Genting UK, said: "We are delighted to continue to work with Galaxy Gaming to bring innovative gaming experiences to our casino customers. Our player's appetite for bonuses and variations of classic games is growing rapidly and we pride ourselves on offering the best casino games in the UK."

Todd Cravens, CEO at Galaxy Gaming, said: "We're thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with Genting UK, ensuring more Genting customers have the opportunity to play our table game offerings. Showcasing our table game products with an established casino like Genting UK is a huge honour."

About Genting UK

Genting Casinos UK Limited ("Genting") is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Genting Malaysia Berhad. Genting operates 42 land-based casino premises in the UK across England and Scotland and also operates a casino in Egypt Crockfords Cairo through a subsidiary. In London Genting runs the Crockfords casino which has its origins in the private members gaming club established in 1828 by William Crockford and the Colony Club, The Palm Beach, Genting Casino Cromwell Mint and Genting Casino Chinatown.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (galaxygaming.com) develops, manufactures and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner Progressive Games Marketing Ltd., Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy's games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com. Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:

Media: Robyn Brewington (702) 936-5216

Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740

Source: Galaxy Gaming, Inc.