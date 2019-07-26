Quantcast

Gentherm to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, and Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The fireside chat will begin at 11:30 a.m. (ET) and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at: www.gentherm.com.  

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

