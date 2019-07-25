Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





Revenue Performance Reflects Challenging Automotive Environment

Achieved Highest Gross Margin Rate in 5 Quarters

Reduced Operating Expenses by 14%

Updates 2019 Revenue and Gross Margin Guidance

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Product revenues of $243.3 million decreased 8.7% from $266.4 million in the 2018 second quarter

Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, divested assets and assets held for sale, product revenues decreased 1.9% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.08 as compared to $0.45 for the prior-year period

Adjusted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.47. Adjusted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.58

Secured automotive new business awards totaling $260 million

Repurchased $25 million of the Company's stock

Phil Eyler, the Company's President and CEO, said "We continued to make progress with our focused growth strategy, achieved our highest gross margin rate in five quarters and reduced operating expenses by 14 percent from a year ago. Our Medical business grew double digits in the quarter as we successfully added Stihler products to our portfolio."

"In Automotive, we secured over $2.2 billion of new awards from top auto makers around the world in the last six quarters and consistently outperformed actual light vehicle production in our key markets. However, the production environment continues to deteriorate, putting downward pressure on our revenue growth trajectory. While we are reducing our revenue guidance for 2019, we are tightening our gross margin range and maintaining our profitability guidance as we continue to improve our cost performance through the Fit-for-Growth program," continued Eyler.

2019 Second Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues for the second quarter of 2019 of $243.3 million declined $23.1 million, or 8.7%, as compared to the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, divested assets and assets held for sale, product revenues declined 1.9% year over year.

Automotive revenues declined 5.5% year over year. All product categories saw revenue declines except Battery Thermal Management (BTM) and Other Automotive. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, organic Automotive revenues decreased 3.0% year over year. When compared with IHS Markit's mid-April forecast for the second quarter of 2019, actual light vehicle production was approximately 4 percentage points below forecast. In addition, when compared to the second quarter of 2018, actual global light vehicle production declined by 8%.

The revenue decline in the Industrial segment resulted from the absence of revenue in this year's second quarter from the divested Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ) industrial chamber business and lower sales in the Global Power Technologies (GPT) business, which has been classified as "assets held for sale." The decline was partially offset by higher medical revenue. Gentherm Medical revenue grew 30.7% year over year as a result of the Stihler acquisition that occurred in the first quarter of 2019, as well as higher Blanketrol sales.

See the "Revenue by Product Category" table included below for additional detail.

The gross margin rate increased to 29.9% in the current-year period, a 100-basis point improvement over the prior-year period, primarily as a result of supplier cost reductions, higher labor productivity and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives. These were partially offset by annual customer price reductions, wage inflation, tariffs, as well as the negative fixed cost leverage from lower unit volume. On a sequential basis, the gross margin rate improved 70 basis points.

Net research and development (R&D) expenses of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 decreased $1.8 million, or 8.5%, year over year as a direct result of the Company's focused portfolio and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $31.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 decreased $2.4 million, or 7.1%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by the sale of the CSZ industrial chambers business and the impact of the Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives.

During the quarter, the Company recognized $1.2 million in restructuring expenses which resulted from completed actions associated with its Fit-for-Growth initiatives. Total implemented actions to date are expected to deliver annualized savings of approximately $42 million. The Company has identified a total of $68 million of savings against its annualized target of $75 million by 2021.

As described more fully in the table included below, "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA," the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $32.2 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $35.5 million in the prior year, a year-over-year decrease of $3.3 million or 9.5%.

Income tax expense in the 2019 second quarter was $5.5 million, as compared with $3.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusting for the $9.9 million non-deductible impairment loss, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 30.5%. This rate differed from the Federal statutory rate of 21%, primarily due to higher tax rates in foreign tax jurisdictions.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.08 compared with $0.45 for the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses, impairment charges, unrealized currency gain, and other impacts (see table herein), was $0.47. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.58.

Guidance

Based on the Company's second quarter results and the challenging macroeconomic environment, Gentherm is updating its revenue and gross margin guidance, while maintaining all other guidance metrics, for 2019 excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, divested assets and assets held for sale as follows:

Product revenues are expected to grow between 0% and 2%

Operating expenses between 19% and 20% of product revenues

Gross margin rate between 29% and 30%

Adjusted EBITDA between 14% and 15% of product revenue

Full-year effective tax rate between 28% and 30%

Capital expenditures between $40 and $50 million

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks that new products may not be feasible, sales may not increase, new competitors may arise or customers may develop their own products to replace the Company's products, customer preferences for end products may shift, the Company may lose suppliers or customers, market acceptance of the Company's existing or new products may decrease, currency exchange rates may change unfavorably, pricing pressures from customers may increase, current and projected future declines in automobile production may have an adverse impact, the macroeconomic environment may present adverse conditions, additional financing requirements may not be available, the Company's workforce and operations could be disrupted by civil or political unrest in the countries in which the Company operates, free trade agreements may be altered in a manner adverse to the Company, our customers may not accept pass-through of new tariff costs, additional tariffs may be implemented, cost-savings measures may not be achievable or may need to be reversed, assets held for sale may not be sold quickly or at all, the Company may be unable to repurchase its shares of common stock at favorable prices or at all, due to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, debt covenants or other restrictions, compliance with covenants and other restrictions under the Company's credit facility, medical device regulations could change in an unfavorable manner, oil and gas prices could fluctuate causing adverse consequences, and other adverse conditions in the industries in which the Company operates may negatively affect its results.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Risk Factors", in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook discussed in this release does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) Product revenues $ 243,326 $ 266,400 $ 501,247 $ 530,986 Cost of sales 170,612 189,308 353,226 372,652 Gross margin 72,714 77,092 148,021 158,334 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 19,255 21,022 38,152 44,326 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,829 34,262 64,442 70,686 Acquisition transaction expense 342 — 380 — Restructuring expenses 1,231 6,215 3,145 7,080 Total operating expenses 52,657 61,499 106,119 122,092 Operating income 20,057 15,593 41,902 36,242 Interest expense (1,240 ) (1,240 ) (2,608 ) (2,420 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (804 ) 5,174 (601 ) 596 Gain on sale of business — — 4,970 — Impairment loss (9,885 ) — (20,369 ) — Other income 171 215 314 1,326 Earnings before income tax 8,299 19,742 23,608 35,744 Income tax expense 5,548 3,083 12,443 6,119 Net income $ 2,751 $ 16,659 $ 11,165 $ 29,625 Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 $ 0.81 Weighted average number of shares - basic 33,441 36,523 33,508 36,560 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 33,574 36,667 33,651 36,663 Certain reclassifications of prior year's amounts have been made to conform with the current year's presentation





GENTHERM INCORPORATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (Unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018(1) % Diff. 2019 2018(1) % Diff. Climate Controlled Seat (CCS) $ 88,437 $ 90,395 (2.1 )% $ 182,791 $ 178,613 2.3 % Seat Heaters 73,628 80,176 (8.2 )% 147,548 164,396 (10.2 )% Steering Wheel Heaters 16,029 17,540 (8.6 )% 32,999 35,097 (6.0 )% Automotive Cables 22,205 25,645 (13.4 )% 45,955 52,510 (12.5 )% Battery Thermal Management (BTM) 8,897 7,241 22.9 % 19,641 11,402 72.3 % Electronics 11,454 15,842 (27.6 )% 24,306 31,819 (23.6 )% Other Automotive 9,050 6,311 43.4 % 18,817 11,734 60.4 % Subtotal Automotive $ 229,700 $ 243,150 (5.5 )% $ 472,057 $ 485,571 (2.8 )% Remote Power Generation (GPT) 3,745 5,270 (28.9 )% 7,704 9,932 (22.4 )% Industrial Chambers — 10,418 (100 )% 3,418 20,631 (83.4 )% Gentherm Medical 9,881 7,562 30.7 % 18,068 14,852 21.7 % Subtotal Industrial $ 13,626 $ 23,250 (41.4 )% $ 29,190 $ 45,415 (35.7 )% Total Company $ 243,326 $ 266,400 (8.7 )% $ 501,247 $ 530,986 (5.6 )% Total Core Businesses (Automotive and Gentherm Medical) $ 239,581 $ 250,712 (4.4 )% $ 490,125 $ 500,423 (2.1 )% Certain reclassifications of prior year's amounts have been made to conform with the current year's presentation





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 2,751 $ 16,659 $ 11,165 $ 29,625 Add Back: Income tax expense 5,548 3,083 12,443 6,119 Interest expense 1,240 1,240 2,608 2,420 Depreciation and amortization 11,094 12,859 22,074 25,679 Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 1,231 6,215 3,145 7,080 Impairment of assets held for sale 9,885 — 20,369 — Gain on sale of business — — (4,970 ) — Acquisition transaction expenses 342 — 380 — Unrealized currency loss (gain) 71 (4,532 ) (923 ) (890 ) CFO transition expense — — 1,065 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,162 $ 35,524 $ 67,356 $ 70,033

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided information regarding adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted earnings per share" or "Adjusted EPS"), each, a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this release. The Company's Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS can be found in the supplemental materials furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K dated July 25, 2019 and also is included in the presentation entitled "Q2 2019 Gentherm Incorporated Earnings Conference Call Release," which can be found on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS in isolation, or as a substitute for net income or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measures, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense, and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

ACQUISITION TRANSACTION EXPENSES, PURCHASE ACCOUNTING IMPACTS

AND OTHER EFFECTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Future Full Year Periods (estimated) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Transaction related current expenses Acquisition transaction expenses $ 342 $ — $ 380 $ — $ 380 $ — $ — $ — $ — Non-cash purchase accounting impacts Customer relationships amortization 1,936 2,607 3,764 5,273 7,677 6,569 6,003 5,581 20,905 Technology amortization 498 985 980 1,791 1,986 2,012 2,004 1,945 5,063 Inventory fair value adjustment 117 30 156 59 462 447 — — — Other effects Restructuring expenses 1,231 6,276 3,145 7,141 3,145 — — — — Gain on sale of business — — (4,970 ) — (4,970) — — — — Impairment loss 9,885 — 20,369 — 20,369 — — — — Unrealized currency loss (gain) 71 (4,532) (923 ) (890 ) (923) — — — — CFO Transition — — 1,065 — 1,065 — — — — Total acquisition transaction expenses, purchase accounting impacts and other effects $ 14,080 $ 5,366 $ 23,966 $ 13,374 $ 29,191 $ 9,028 $ 8,007 $ 7,526 $ 25,968 Tax effect of above (1,117 ) (711) (905 ) (2,452 ) (2,236) (2,313 ) (2,037 ) (1,914 ) (6,571) Net income effect $ 12,963 $ 4,655 $ 23,061 $ 10,922 $26,955 $ 6,715 5,970 5,612 $ 19,397 Earnings per share - difference Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.12 $ 0.69 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.58 $ 1.02 $ 1.11





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,677 $ 39,620 Restricted cash 2,504 — Accounts receivable, less allowance of $1,399 and $851, respectively 171,640 166,858 Inventory: Raw materials 66,181 61,679 Work in process 6,660 5,939 Finished goods 39,772 44,917 Inventory, net 112,613 112,535 Derivative financial instruments 1,155 92 Prepaid expenses and other assets 50,128 54,271 Assets held for sale 6,714 69,699 Total current assets 378,431 443,075 Property and equipment, net 169,345 171,380 Goodwill 65,114 55,311 Other intangible assets, net 55,479 56,385 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,267 — Deferred financing costs 1,782 647 Deferred income tax assets 60,071 64,024 Other non-current assets 8,421 12,225 Total assets $ 751,910 $ 803,047 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,009 $ 93,113 Accrued liabilities 62,706 65,808 Current lease liabilities 5,031 — Current maturities of long-term debt 2,955 3,413 Liabilities held for sale 6,714 13,062 Total current liabilities 161,415 175,396 Pension benefit obligation 6,765 7,211 Non-current lease liabilities 7,741 — Long-term debt, less current maturities 104,393 136,477 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,577 1,177 Other non-current liabilities 3,738 3,087 Total liabilities 286,629 323,348 Shareholders' equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized, 33,147,567 and 33,856,629 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



115,310 140,300 Paid-in capital 14,020 14,934 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,440 ) (39,500 ) Accumulated earnings 375,391 363,965 Total shareholders' equity 465,281 479,699 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 751,910 $ 803,047





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net income $ 11,165 $ 29,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,217 25,823 Deferred income taxes 3,070 (1,799 ) Stock compensation 3,291 4,063 Defined benefit plan income (699 ) (103 ) Provision of doubtful accounts 545 204 Loss on sale of property and equipment 227 2,156 Operating lease expense 2,903 — Impairment loss 20,369 — Gain on sale of business (4,970 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,021 ) (17,469 ) Inventory 1,650 1,631 Prepaid expenses and other assets 276 (12,094 ) Accounts payable (9,528 ) 10,540 Accrued liabilities (6,087 ) (10,034 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,408 32,543 Investing Activities: Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 82 698 Proceeds from sale of a business 47,500 — Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (15,476 ) (15 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,024 ) (22,138 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,082 (21,455 ) Financing Activities: Borrowing of debt 28,371 15,000 Repayments of debt (61,120 ) (46,742 ) Cash paid for financing costs (1,278 ) — Cash paid for the cancellation of restricted stock (926 ) (882 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options 4,771 4,966 Repurchase of Common Stock (33,040 ) (20,241 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,222 ) (47,899 ) Foreign currency effect 293 (1,004 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,439 ) (37,815 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 39,620 103,172 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 36,181 $ 65,357 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 3,522 $ 18,100 Cash paid for interest $ 2,712 $ 2,608 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Common Stock issued to Board of Directors and employees $ 3,605 $ 2,419





