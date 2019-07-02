Quantcast

Gentherm Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the second quarter 2019, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471



Conference ID number: 13692030



Webcast



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.  



A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13692030. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 8, 2019.

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com 

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com 

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

Source: Gentherm Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: THRM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8081.47
-9.69  ▼  0.12%
DJIA 26729.86
12.43  ▲  0.05%
S&P 500 2965.79
1.46  ▲  0.05%
Data as of Jul 2, 2019 | 2:08PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar