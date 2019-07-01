Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call





ZEELAND, Mich., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, July 19, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in number to participate in the call is (844) 389-8658, passcode 3547856. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at www.gentex.com or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k75vq3cg.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

