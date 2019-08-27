Quantcast

Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 (11.5 cents) per share that will be payable October 23, 2019, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 9, 2019.

About the Company

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market:GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company's web site at www.gentex.com.

Contact Information

Gentex Investor Relations

616-772-1590 x5814

Source: Gentex Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GNTX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7901.47
47.73  ▲  0.61%
DJIA 25993.40
94.57  ▲  0.37%
S&P 500 2893.42
15.04  ▲  0.52%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 09:56AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar