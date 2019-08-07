GenTech Nears Launch of CBD-Infused Brand with Exclusive Brazilian Coffee Supply Contract





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive supply contract with world-renowned Brazilian coffee cultivator, Arte Café ("Arte"), for its coming line of premium coffees.



The exclusive contract covers Arte's full range of premium beans, including Especia l, Gourmet, Laurina, and Organico. The contract also includes a provision for a special edition series of coffees that will be available exclusively to customers of GenTech's Healthy Leaf branded line of products and CBD-Infusion Cafés.

"Getting this detail right was a big priority as we attack perhaps the fastest growing side of the CBD market in the quarters ahead," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. "The infusion café niche, we firmly believe, is the next big shoe to drop in the CBD boom. We are out ahead of the curve in terms of our positioning relative to that theme. We are also ahead of the curve in terms of cornering the branding image as the high-end CBD name. Getting a contract in place with Arte was essential to maintaining both of those trajectories."

Management notes that the timetable to a grand opening and full launch of the Healthy Leaf CBD-Infusion Café as a consumer experience, both online in its ecommerce aspect and as a physical lifestyle brand and café, has been accelerated due to a series of fortunate developments related to several negotiated steps.

Based on this better-than-expected execution, as well as accelerating growth forecasts from niche analyst firms for overall CBD market growth over coming quarters (Brightfield Group: 700% y/y in 2019, Fior Markets: $17B by 2026, BDS Analytics/Arcview: $20B by 2024), the Company plans to further accelerate its timetable for finalizing branding designs to accommodate a near-term go-to-market process. As noted in prior communications, the Company continues to lean heavily on Oxygen Graphics, a top-tier global design firm based in the EU, to help drive a product synergy between core quality and branding design.

Mr. Lovatt continued, "We have been working day and night over the past two months to bring this process into alignment with our big-picture vision. That means we need the right beans and the right way of presenting that experience to customers to bring them back the next day and the day after that. Arte and Oxygen together represent perfect pieces of that puzzle. And, based on our contract negotiations, the Healthy Leaf is the only place on planet Earth where you find that level of quality in a CBD-infused beverage experience."

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



