GenTech Expands Key Suppliers and Full Product List Ahead of Upcoming CBD Infusion Café and E-Commerce Launch





NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce approaching core supplier deals and an expanded product offering as the Company prepares for a full launch of CBD product sales through both its e-commerce and CBD-infusion café models under the "Healthy Leaf" brand designation.



"With both CBD white label and infusion suppliers now in advanced negotiations, we are finalizing supportive product suppliers and we are happy to provide some details for shareholders," commented GenTech CEO, David Lovatt. "Most importantly, the process has been highly successful in terms of our top priority at this stage: to gear our approach from the ground up to target the high-end CBD niche. That mission puts a premium on strong deals for truly best-of-breed accompanying products on our site and in our Healthy Leaf Cafés."

Arte de Brasil has been selected as a key supplier already. They offer a range of super-premium coffee and tea blends, with an emphasis on a premium mild coffee variety. Management notes that the Company will be bringing their coffee in bulk to its US-based CBD-infusion center for final quality testing to ensure a premium grade CBD-infused final product.

To complement this, the Company is also in final negotiations with a different coffee and tea supplier based in Columbia that offers a very strong espresso-type bean. This secondary supplier also offers flavoring and CBD-infusion on site in Columbia, and they have agreed to ship a range of top-tier flavored coffees both with and without CBD, granting GenTech a welcome degree of optionality.

The Company is also nearing a finalized agreement with a premier cacao grower based in Brazil who will supply the roasted cacao beans, fine cacao powder, and cacao butter that will serve as the basis for the Company's premium chocolates and chocolate flavoring in both CBD-infused and non-CBD products offered both on the Healthy Leaf e-commerce hub and at Healthy Leaf Cafés across the US.

Click here for a snapshot of the growing list of high-end "Healthy Leaf Wellness" CBD-infused products now set to be included as part of the approaching e-commerce and café launch.

Mr. Lovatt continued, "The launch is well ahead of schedule at this point, and I wanted to share our excitement with the world, and especially with our committed base of shareholders. We are closing in on something truly special. The analysts on Wall Street keep upping the forecasts, and now the US Senate is getting involved to swing the doors open even further. It's a good time to be nearing a major launch in the CBD space."

Finally, the Company wishes to applaud the "Cannabidiol and Marijuana Research Expansion Act", a bill to encourage scientific and medical research on marijuana and CBD, which was announced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) on Friday of last week. Management believes that, if anything can ratchet up projections even further for the CBD market (recent Statista research now projects $23 billion total CBD market size by 2023), it would be further support from the US Federal Government.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

