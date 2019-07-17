GenTech Announces Location for Second CBD Infusion Café in Trendy Jersey Shore Hotspot





NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce plans for the establishment of its second CBD-infusion Café location in Red Bank, NJ. Located along the bank of the Navesink River in Monmouth County, Red Bank is a vibrant tourist destination with a demographic profile that mirrors the Company's overall strategy of focusing on trendy, progressive, and affluent areas with high regional foot traffic.



GTEH July 17





"Red Bank fits our strategy to a ‘T'," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. "We have been aggressively hunting for a perfect spot to nail down our second location, and Red Bank offers us a perfect solution. Montclair - the location of our first Café - and Red Bank share much in common. And all of it works to our advantage as we effectively invent a new approach to this booming cultural trend. This is about providing consumers with an experience that taps into their readiness to adopt and celebrate a progressive attitude toward their own well-being."

The New York Times described Red Bank as a "Jersey Town with an Urban Vibe" in a recent article, highlighting its unique chemistry of rustic charm, independent merchants, and trendy dining establishments.

Management notes that its own due diligence on Red Bank left the Company with a strong impression of a wealthy suburban haven for progressive professionals supported by 21st century industries along with a strong regional and interstate tourism dynamic. The upshot is robust foot traffic and consumer patterns that line up extremely well with the Company's core strategy. GenTech plans to stage a grand opening in Q4 2019.

"We are more confident every day that we have tapped into a theme that will change the game for the CBD boom," continued Mr. Lovatt. "This isn't just about a molecule. This is about a lifestyle. It's the idea that you can enjoy treating yourself well and do it with friends at a public place with live music and interesting food and drinks. It's about sharing wellness. We are very happy to bring this revolution first to Montclair, next to Red Bank, and then to the rest of the country, from coast to coast."



About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Source: GenTech Holdings, Inc.